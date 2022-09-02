“Ernani”
Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2022–23 season on Friday, September 9 with an early Verdi opera, “Ernani”. This love quadrangle has drama and great music galore. The title character is a persecuted nobleman who has disguised himself as an outlaw. He loves Elvira, but there are two other men seeking her attention: her uncle and the King of Spain. The opera is based on a Victor Hugo play.
The cast is led by Russell Thomas as Ernani, Tamara Wilson as Elvira, Quinn Kelsey as the King and Christian Van Horn as Elvira’s Uncle Silva. Enrique Mazzola will conduct and Louisa Muller will direct.
“Ernani” is a continuation of Lyric’s early Verdi series. It runs just under three hours with two intermissions.
There are only five performances (Sept. 9, 16, 21, 25 and Oct. 1), and they take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr. For tickets or more information, visit LyricOpera.org.
“L’incoronazione di Poppea”
Haymarket Opera will present Monteverdi’s final masterpiece, “L’incoronazione di Poppea” from Sept. 22 to 25 in the Jarvis Opera Hall, 800 W. Belden Ave. Haymarket describes its upcoming production as “The sordid story of first century Roman emperor Nero and his mistress Poppea inspired some of Monteverdi’s most profound and dramatic music. With its multitude of flawed human characters placed in dangerous situations, this enduring masterpiece features a cast of virtuosic singing actors, a chamber ensemble of period instruments and a sumptuous historically-inspired production in true Haymarket style.”
Craig Trompeter will lead Haymarket’s chamber ensemble from the pit and Sarah Edgar will direct. Erica Schuller, Lindsay Metzger, Kimberly McCord, David Govertsen and Kristin Knuston lead the cast.
Learn more at HaymarketOpera.org.
“Beowulf”
Third Eye Theatre Ensemble will present a new opera by Han Lash — who both composed the music and wrote the libretto — that does not feature a hero who dispatches dragons and monsters. Instead, Lash’s protagonist is a military veteran beset by post-traumatic stress disorder who must face the demons and monsters of his memories and his past. Now a respected doctor caring for his mother at the end of her life, Beowulf must grapple with the decisions he made years ago as an active duty medic.
This dark, two-act chamber opera is a Midwest premiere. It is being presented in a black box space that allows the audience to completely surround the singers. Noah Gartner, who sings the title role, sees the strength in contemporary works, observing that “opera can be current and relevant and beautiful (sometimes hauntingly so) at the same time.”
“Beowulf” opened at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., on Sept. 2. It runs through Sept. 11, with tickets ranging from $20 to $35. For more information, visit ThirdEyeTE.org.
“King Roger”
Chicago Opera Theater will open its 2022–23 season on Nov. 18 with the Chicago premiere of Karol Szymanowski’s “King Roger.” The composer called it his “Sicilian drama” as it is set in 12th century Sicily. A pagan shepherd is denounced as a religious heretic, but King Roger’s wife, Roxana, begs her husband to pass nothing short of a fair judgment. With dance and song, the shepherd expresses his philosophy. The opera ends with a joyous hymn while the sun rises brightly on a new day.
COT music director Lidiya Yankovskaya will conduct “King Roger” and Dylan Evans will direct. Mariusz Godlewski, Iwona Sobotka and Tyrone Chambers II are the leading singers.
“King Roger” takes place at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., and the 90-minute performance is in Polish with English supertitles.
For more information on this two-performance run, visit ChicagoOperaTheater.org.
A South Shore Opera Company Concert
The South Shore Opera Company of Chicago offers its first performance since late 2019 on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr.. For more than a decade the SSOCC has brought many of Chicago’s top African-American opera singers and many of the world’s most exciting Black composers’ works to the South Side, often in the glorious theater of the South Shore Cultural Center.
Soprano Elizabeth Norman-Sojourner, the co-founder of the SSOCC and its first artistic director, has created a one-night-only concert featuring popular excerpts from operas including “The Magic Flute,” “Turandot,” “La Boheme” and “Porgy and Bess.” Art, songs and other works will also be included on the program, including a new work by composer Joseph McDonald, “Your Kingdom Reigns.”
Headlining the concert is TreDiva, a trio of sopranos made up of Elizabeth Norman-Sojourner, Jonita Lattimore and Anisha McFarland. Other performers include tenor Christopher A. Joyner and pianist Miguel De La Cerna.
The concert is free, but the SSOCC asks you to register in advance. Visit SouthShoreOpera.org.
