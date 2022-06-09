Hyde Parker Namir Smallwood is a rising star in Chicago’s theatre scene. An ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company since 2017, he’s now starring in the theatre’s adaptation of the famed Anton Chekhov play “Seagull.”
The adaptation, translated and directed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, features Smallwood embodying the character of tormented experimental playwright Konstantin Treplev. This role is one of many deeply disturbed and intense performances Smallwood has shone in throughout his career.
Smallwood, 38, said he's known he wanted to be an actor since age 14. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, he participated in an academic enrichment program that allowed him to choose a few electives, and he chose drama club. When his performance in a skit about a boy who hadn’t seen his father in 20 years brought himself and the room to tears, he realized he had found his calling.
“They said I should be an actor,” Smallwood said.
Even before that, he traveled around New Jersey reciting Martin Luther King, Jr. speeches for Black History Month and noticed that older people would cry. “I had a talent for memorization and a knack for mimicry that took them back in time,” he said.
At a Catholic all-boys high school in West Orange, NJ, he tried out for football and track but discovered he didn't like running, so he joined the speech and debate team instead. “We did one play, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' and I wanted to make the most of my part as nighttime orderly, Mr. Turkle,” he said. “I filled a Wild Turkey bottle with tea and crossed the stage so drunkenly that the students laughed, and the teacher became genuinely concerned about what I was drinking.”
When considering colleges, he auditioned for The Juilliard School in New York City and the University of Minnesota Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program in Minneapolis. At Juilliard, Smallwood auditioned with almost 1,000 other aspiring actors, and was among 101 hopefuls to advance to a second round of auditions before ultimately getting cut. Later, on a trip to the Guthrie Theater during auditions for the Minnesota program, Smallwood said, “they let us roam around on the stage, and I told myself that if I got in, this is where I was going to go.”
Smallwood did get into the University of Minnesota, and after obtaining his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, he remained in Minneapolis to work around town for another four years. Smallwood initially came to Chicago in 2009 to visit former classmate, and often went to general auditions at Steppenwolf. In 2010 he got cast in “The Lost Boys of Sudan” at Victory Gardens Theater, another North Side venue. “While I was in that show, I decided I liked Chicago enough to live here,” he said. “As fate would have it, I got cast in Steppenwolf's 'Hot L Baltimore' in 2011 and moved here with a job.”
“Man in Love” followed later that season, but Smallwood said that after that, he couldn't land a role in Chicago for five years. He would audition for plays in Chicago and across the country, as well as return to Minneapolis occasionally to do a show. Smallwood's big break finally came when his agent recommended he audition for the Northlight Theatre production of “Charm.” While still his Minnesota for a production, he sent in an audition tape to the Skokie theatre. "Charm" playwright Philip Dawkins had previously seen Smallwood in a play, liked his work and cast him. “That entirely changed my fortune in Chicago, and I've been working ever since,” Smallwood said.
Though he said he can’t choose a favorite role, his time in “Seagull” has given him a love for Chekhov. "(“Seagull”) is about humanity and its relationship to art and artists,” he said. “Chekhov demands that the actor be fully present,” said Smallwood. “Like August Wilson, (Chekov’s) plays are about music. You hear the notes and chords, but the most beautiful parts are the silences.”
Smallwood, who lives with his partner near the Museum of Science and Industry, said their favorite place in the neighborhood is Jackson Park’s Japanese Garden. In addition to being a space for Smallwood to contemplate, it’s where he and his partner went on their first date in 2019.
Following “Seagull,” which ends June 12, Smallwood will perform in a reprise of Steppenwolf's production of “True West” at the Galway International Arts Festival in July. “After that, we'll see what happens,” he said.
