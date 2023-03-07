Hyde Parker Gabrielle Lott-Rogers knew she wanted to play Hattie McDaniel as soon as she read the script for “Boulevard of Bold Dreams,” LaDarrion Williams' play about the first Black actress to be nominated for and win an Academy Award.
What she didn't know was whether she'd get the part.
“I was more-or-less the right age, which gave me emotional currency that I thought could translate to the stage, but I didn't have McDaniel's girth,” she said of the remarkable woman who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1940 for the role of Mammy in “Gone with the Wind.”
Lott-Rogers added that, unlike the two other actors in the production, she wasn't a company member of TimeLine Theatre, which is producing the show.
“The theater had me read twice,” she recalled. “I studied and immersed myself, learning about McDaniel, watching documentaries about her and footage from her films. It helped that I could sing, because McDaniel was the first Black woman to sing on radio in the United States. When I was cast, I cried like a baby.”
Lott-Rogers brings a similar determination to everything she does, but her route to becoming an actor has been indirect. Born at Chicago Lying-In Hospital, she grew up at 52nd Street and Blackstone Avenue and attended the University of Chicago Laboratory School followed by Kenwood Academy. When she was 17, the family moved to a three-flat off Hyde Park Boulevard.
She went to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study the biological sciences with a minor in chemistry, but only stayed a semester. “I liked the sciences but really wanted to be a fine arts student,” Lott-Rogers said. “I'd loved the arts since I was 8 and my mother took me to see 'The Wiz' on Broadway. During grammar school, I sang with the Chicago Children's Choir.”
Realizing that she'd need funds to continue her education, Lott-Rogers enlisted in the army to get the benefits and a skill that would make her marketable. Her stepfather, cousin and uncles had all served in the military, making the choice less unlikely than it might seem, though by this time, she was married and had a 14-month-old son.
Lott-Rogers is circumspect about her time in the service, but she said that she trained as a medic and was assigned to intelligence brigades in the U.S. and abroad. During her eight years in the army, her son was diagnosed with autism (at 2 years, 8 months) and she got divorced.
When she got out of the army, Lott-Rogers and her son settled in Normal, Illinois. “It's a big college town, and I got grants for going to school in Illinois,” she explained. “It also was near my ex-husband's hometown, Granite City, Illinois, and near Autism McClean, a support organization.” She added that she lived 10 minutes from a camp that catered to people with special needs, and she wanted her son to have the same kinds of experiences that she'd enjoyed as a child.
Lott-Rogers attended Illinois State University in Normal on and off starting in 1999. She took a break to get married again and have another son in 2004. “I was a drama and theater major and took classes even when I was pregnant,” she said. “I thought I had aged out of the time when I could act, but I was brought up to believe I could do whatever I wanted — and should, so I would have no regrets.”
Besides acting, Lott-Rogers studied sword work, hand-to-hand combat, everything she could. One highlight she said was appearing in “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” Lynn Nottage's play about a Black maid in the 1930s who becomes a film star — with Nottage in the audience.
Towards the end of her sophomore year, Lott-Rogers hired an agent. She used the family's Hyde Park three flat as her address and commuted two hours by train from Normal every time she got an audition. She did this throughout her junior and senior years. “It was a good arrangement until I started getting parts that required me to be in Chicago,” she said. “It also put a strain on my marriage.”
When she was cast as Rafiqa in “Southside with You,” Richard Tanne's 2016 film about Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson's first date, Lott-Rogers moved back to Hyde Park — leaving school with only one semester to go. She's stayed, except for four immersive six-week sessions at the Gately Poole Acting Conservatory in DeKalb.
While her first professional job was a national spot for T Mobile, Lott-Rogers' credits include other ads, voice over work, television, film and theater. Locally, she appeared in “EthiopianAmerica” with Definition Theatre, “The Spitfire Grill — A Musical” with American Blues and “Between Riverside and Crazy” with Redtwist, among others.
“Theater is my first love,” she said. “There's something unique about making art in real time and feeding off the energy in the audience.”
While Lott-Rogers continues to audition for stage roles — and her performance in “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” should give her career a boost — she's also writing and producing a short film she hopes to complete by the end of the year. Tentatively titled “Heart and Sole,” it looks at the lifespan of a human family solely by examining the shoes.
Lott-Rogers said her favorite place in Hyde Park—in fact, “in the entire world”-- is The Point. “I love the north-facing side where you can see the skyline as it curves around DuSable Lake Shore Drive,” she explained. The Medici was her favorite restaurant when she was growing up, and she likes Valois because it was her father's breakfast spot.
“Many of the places I grew up with are gone, like the old Harper Court, where I rode my bike and watch the men playing chess,” she said wistfully. “But at least their essence remains.”
“Boulevard of Bold Dreams” continues at TimeLine Theatre Company through March 19.
