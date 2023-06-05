The Hyde Park Youth Symphony, the South Side’s premiere orchestra for young string players, closed out its 68th season last month with a rousing spring concert featuring its more than 75 student musicians.
Since its founding in 1955, the youth symphony has grown from a small chamber ensemble in a Hyde Park living room to an organization hosting a variety of ensemble programs, almost 100 students and dozens of volunteers and staff.
On the May 23 concert, amid performances of the works of Strauss, Wagner, Ravel, Bartok, Kabalevsky and Warlock, one such volunteer, board member Kathy Huff, was honored with the Illinois Council of Orchestras' Volunteer of the Year award.
Huff has been a board member of the youth symphony since 2018 and was integral in helping the young musicians locate places to safely rehearse during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has also been a longtime member of the Service League and is now co-chair of the Music Special Interest Group.
"Her efforts in fundraising and community engagement have elevated the organization, and for that we are extremely grateful," the symphony wrote in a statement.
Though the spring concert marked the close of another season, youth symphony staff and volunteers are hard at work setting the stage for next season. Live auditions for the 2023-2024 season will take place at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., on Saturday, June 10. To learn more about auditions, visit: thehpys.org/join-hpys/
