Toy soldiers, a sugar plum fairy and breakdancing Nutcracker Prince will once again light up the stage this weekend in the Hyde Park School of Dance’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
An evolving adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas perennial, this year’s production is the school’s first full show (with dancers under age 12) since the Covid-19 pandemic, and features the addition of an African Dance section.
“We’re so excited to add and develop our ‘Nutcracker’ for our community and our values at the school,” said August Tye, the school’s founding artistic director. Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet features an array of dances from around the world — Russia, Spain, China and the Arabian Peninsula — though omits the entire African continent. “We’re such a mixed ethnicity school… (and) as a community school, we have the freedom to reflect our community,” Tye added.
The African dance section was choreographed by the school’s instructor of African dance, Mark Vaughn. A teacher at the school since 2014, Vaughn is also a professional dancer and musician of more than 40 years. Hailing from Barbados, he has studied Afro-Caribbean, Senegalese, Guinean, South African and Ghanaian dance and music.
“When people think of ‘The Nutcracker’ they think European… so to have something (in the production) represent Africa is refreshing,” said Vaughn, who will join his students on stage this weekend with live-drumming.
The show premieres this Friday, Dec. 9 at the University of Chicago’s Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St.; performances will run through Sunday.
“It’s probably our most important show for the dancers,” said Tye. “It's one of those all-inclusive, all-ages shows, and there’s just something magical about this time of year.”
As in years past, many of the production’s lead dancers have been with the school since they were toddlers. High school junior Taylor Patterson, who plays Clara, remembers dancing in “The Nutcracker” as a baby mouse at age 3.
“When I was a baby mouse, I always wanted to play Clara, and I would always mess with her dress,” said Patterson. “Now, all the baby mice are messing with my dress.”
At a Saturday afternoon rehearsal leading up to opening night, Patterson, along with high school seniors Crystal Ornelas (Arabian lead) and Reygan Johnson (dew drop and flower lead), and junior David Gonzalez (Nutcracker Prince), spoke excitedly of the performance and reflected fondly on their time in the school. For many of the school’s dancers nearing graduation, the production is a bittersweet finale.
“I was a super shy child, I couldn’t talk to anyone and I hid behind chairs,” Patterson said. “But dance has been a place where I can express myself… Everyone here just became my family, and over the years they’ve helped me find my voice and confidence.”
Reygan Johnson, who was cast in the production as a “party child” when she joined the school as a toddler, echoed the dancers’ close bonds.
“I grew up in a dance background, mom was my first teacher, so I’ve pretty much been dancing since I could walk,” said Johnson, who would go on to receive a scholarship to continue dancing at the school. “But without (the school) supporting me, I probably wouldn’t have been a dancer at all.”
Later that afternoon, as Johnson leapt and pirouetted centerstage before a troupe of waltzing flowers, a gaggle of polichinelles (little clowns), gathered just outside the rehearsal room’s doorway, eagerly watching the older dancers.
Performances are December 9-11 at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. Tickets range from $13-44, and can be purchased online at hydeparkdance.org/nutcracker. Children under 5 are free.
