Over the weekend, Hyde Park residents and visitors welcomed the 14th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival with great fervor.
Unlike its conventional format, this year’s event took place as a mix of live-streamed concerts on Saturday evening, and pop-up and mobile staged performances throughout Sunday at various outdoor locations in the neighborhood.
The annual music festival, which unofficially marks the end of the summer concert season in Chicago, brought together impeccable performances by more than a dozen renowned jazz musicians, including Maggie Brown, Victor Garcia, and Julius Tucker, to name a few.
Following safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the jazz music festival cancelled all indoor/in-person performance locations and streamed indoor concerts online for people to watch remotely. The intimacy and interaction between a music ensemble and its audience, arguably the most integral part of a live music experience, was missing.
On Sunday, however, the organizers held many socially distanced mobile stage performances in parking lots, park grounds, and church yards throughout Hyde Park and the surrounding neighborhoods, bringing together music lovers from all over the city.
Three-month-old Esther Miller Baude sat in her baby seat next to her mother Judith Miller on the parking lot of the Hyde Park Art Center, where the Lenard Simpson Quartet performed.
Miller said that she was particularly happy to find a socially distanced in-person outdoor event actually taking place. For her, it meant that she could take her children out somewhere fun after their Sunday afternoon nap.
People brought lawn chairs, mats, snacks, and drinks. Some gathered with their friends and families and some brought their pets to enjoy the jazz music festival. Generally, they followed the pandemic safety protocols and wore masks.
“It is truly a blessing to play music right now, [because] you ought to be at your house, right?", said saxophonist Lenard Simpson, addressing the crowd, which was nearly spilling over onto the sidewalk. "Music is powerful, and thank you to Hyde Park for being brave (enough) to put this on — because if not, I would be in my house.”
Simpson had performed with the Hyde Park Jazz Festival before and said that he was back in Chicago after two years and was grateful for playing with his friends. The quartet included Julius Tucker on the keyboard, Runere Brooks on the bass, and Samuel Jewell on drums.
The quartet presented several of their improvised tunes such as “Testimony," “Nine Eighteen,” and “Chasing the Wind," as well as several of their improvised tunes.
Every time the quartet hit a crescendo, the audience responded with thunderous claps and whistles.
Simpson was a crowd-puller, entertaining the audience with his short introductions to each song. His message was simple: “Remember, continue to show love, it will overcome hate .... Continue to show love, even from a distance.”
The quick outdoor performances, each about 30 to 40 minutes long, had many in attendance. Len and Deb Birnbaum, who were visiting their daughter from Indianapolis, said that this was their second time attending the annual jazz music festival.
Another Hyde Park resident, Eugene Thomas, said that he had watched several of the short pop-up concerts during the Sunday festival because of his interest in jazz music; he used to play the bass and drums. He particularly enjoyed Julius Tucker’s earlier performance at the Augustana Church’s parking lot and was headed to another location to see the final performance of the evening, by musicians Isaiah and Jeremiah Collier.
Elsewhere in Nichols Park, musicians Steve Marquette and Macie Stewart serenaded the audience on guitar and violin. The duo has been playing together for last six years and their Sunday performance was a collection of improvised duet compositions.
When asked about the interesting sounds and unconventional ways of playing guitar and violin to create improv pieces, Stewart said, “Just trying to create a space for communication between the two of us and between whoever is listening. It’s a way of communicating without using words necessarily and creating a space that’s interesting and takes your brain to a place it wouldn't go otherwise.”
