On Tuesday evenings, anyone walking through Harper Court will be pulled in by the sounds coming from the Connect Gallery. Upon peeking inside, many may decide to stop and enjoy the musical stylings of Isaiah Collier as he rehearses with an ensemble of his band, The Chosen Few.
The weekly rehearsal, open to the public, is an attempt to build community and bring people together during the pandemic, 22-year-old jazz saxophonist Collier said. He also enjoys giving people a chance to see how big shows come together.
“I was just like, okay, let me debunk the myth of it. But this is also performance art. So it makes it more appropriate to bring both the visual arts and the sonic arts together,” he said, adding that it gives musicians an experience of dealing with their nerves.
Though they share the same name, Collier’s Chosen Few band has no relation to the DJ group that puts on an annual house music picnic in Hyde Park. Instead, the name was inspired by his uncle’s bikers club, the One Percenters AKA The Chosen Few. (But Collier does get asked about the correlation to the DJ group a lot, and says he’s open to doing a collaboration with them anytime.)
Rob McKay, owner of the Connect Gallery, 1520 E. Harper Court, said that he and Collier got to know each other after the saxophonist played the Silver Room Block Party one year. They had been thinking of collaborating before the start of COVID, but the idea for the open rehearsals arose during the pandemic. They started the performances this February.
“He and I would come in the gallery and I just let him practice. [We said] once things start opening up we’re gonna hit it. We want people to experience something, something that inspires them,” he said.
During this Tuesday’s rehearsal, Collier was in his element as he directed the band, which gradually grew in size as more members trickled in — giving them pointers, boosting their confidence, and encouraging them to push through the performance. The intimate and artsy ambiance at the gallery added to the experience.
Though Collier is mostly associated with his talents on the saxophone, during the rehearsal he could be seen on the keyboard, directing the horn section as well as the bass and drums. He said that he decides what’s needed from him based on the jobs he’s doing.
“I call myself a sonic scientist because it's all sounds and it's also going to be taken apart and put together and dissected and reconnected and be reimagined,” he said. “My thing is just to test all the different variables there are...I just want to continue to explore all the different avenues of our culture to the fullest.”
As a young jazz musician, Collier feels that he has a duty to bridge opposing sides when it comes to music. Not a lot of people in his generation are hip to jazz music because of how it’s presented, he said.
“So when we present it in a palate of connectedness we say okay, you don't believe me when I say this stuff came from this, so let me show you,” Collier goes on to explain how Earth, Wind & Fire started off as a jazz band, giving the example that music is more connected than people realize — a point that he hopes to make during the open practices.
But Collier also places blame on older musicians who complain about the new music coming out and point out what it’s lacking, wondering why they don’t work to fix the problem on their own. In that sense, the open rehearsals are a kind of “do it yourself” project for him — it's been paying off so far.
Isaiah Collier at the Connect Gallery, 1520 E. Harper Court. Tuesdays at 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. $5+ suggested donation.
Connect Gallery also hosts open rehearsals with Micah Collier on Fridays, starting at 7 p.m.
Collier will be playing at The Quarry Event Center at 7 p.m. and Andy Jazz Club at 10:30 pm this Friday, May 7.
