Sergei Prokofiev was one of the great composers of the 20th century whose works have both charmed and challenged listeners. The creator of the Lieutenant Kijé Suite, the ballet “Romeo and Juliet”, the opera “The Love for Three Oranges” and the children’s favorite “Peter and the Wolf” also wrote extensive music for piano.
Prokofiev began work on a trio of piano sonatas in 1939 — what would become sonatas nos. six through eight — but had to set that project aside for a time in order to compose a cantata for Joseph Stalin’s 60th birthday (“Hail to Stalin”). Collectively these three sonatas became known in the West as the War Sonatas because of when they were written, but that description was not used in the Soviet Union. Piano Sonata No. 6 premiered in April of 1940 in a Soviet radio broadcast with the composer at the piano. Its official concert debut took place later that year with soloist Sviatoslav Richter.
Crystal Zheyu Jiang, winner of the Wideman International Piano Competition, was the soloist for the Prokofiev 6th piano sonata last Wednesday at the weekly free Dame Myra Hess sponsored by Classical Music Chicago. On April 19 at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist, Jiang’s 45-minute concert (without intermission) had the Prokofiev as the major work.
Jiang dove into the sonata with gusto, opening with astringent dissonance and crisp articulation in the Allegro moderato. She embraced the bold, unapologetic bursts of sound with engaging intelligence and calm virtuosity. She let the composer’s fury drive the quick, pounding passages, knowing when to let the fire burn and when it should sound only as quiet smolders. I loved how she injected agitated nervousness in some of the staccato passages.
The Allegretto opened like a skittish march, and Jiang brought down the level of tension with some of the faux-lightness of the melodic line. Yet she still found all the composer’s brooding and jaunty smiles.
The third movement has waltz-like qualities, but the tension remains always close to the surface. The soloist was adept at drawing out the complexities of the harmonies and the rhythms (particularly across the two hands). Jiang knew how to project the enchanting strains without losing the uncertainty that the composer has veiled cleverly in his writing.
The closing vivace was marvelous, showing off Jiang’s technical prowess. The furious, driving passages give way to murky meditations that the piano can only vaguely communicate, leaving the listener to draw her own conclusions. Throughout, Jiang knew that this work is a fascinating look at instability (in the tonal center, in the rhythmic changes, etc.) in a completely stable compositional form. She was delightful.
She opened the concert with several of the Preludes from Frédéric Chopin’s Opus 28. She chose Preludes 9–14 as well as No. 24.
Prelude No. 9 featured beautifully balanced right and left hand work, with the pianist constantly adjusting between the two as the composer flits back and forth with which hand has the dominant music at any given moment. She gave the “largo” tempo marking a stately and pleasing pace that helped build interest.
Prelude No. 10 had good speed and the fluidity of rushing water. Many light tinkles up and down the keyboard dissolved into quiet pools of brief calm. No. 11, marked “vivace” was indeed quick-footed.
What I enjoyed about Jiang’s performance was how she digs deep into the complexity of the music and isn’t afraid to let phrases end with ambiguity or uncertainty, because the music has a special tension that requires this. She drew out the exotic melodies with a storyteller’s skill, and clearly reveled in the adventurous runs and the glorious flourishes the composer infuses into his writing.
By the time Jiang had reached the final Prelude, No. 24 in D Minor, she was full of the passion the score required and she offered up a stunning finish.
Jiang, unlike many young pianists, did not express much emotion with either her face or her body. Throughout, she was a model of quiet concentration and physical power. This, even as she performed in a beautiful evening gown all in black with sequins. When she leaned forward or back or moved from left to right, the light would catch different sparkles on her gown, and you had the vision of a lovely young woman glittering and sparkling on the stage.
The Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series is presented by Classical Music Chicago, previously known as the International Music Foundation. (The recent name change is interesting, as neither the old nor the new name seems to really capture what the organization does, which is almost exclusively chamber music recitals.) These concerts take place every Wednesday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. and conclude by 1:00 p.m. They happen in the Loop at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist (55 E. Wacker Dr.) and are free.
These concerts are also broadcast on 98.7 WFMT radio as well as live-streamed. The streams are archived after the concert and are also free. You can visit this rich collection of chamber music recitals or get info on future concerts by visiting ClassicalMusicChicago.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.