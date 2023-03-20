Once you get past the rather pretentious title, Simon Stephens' “Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle” is basically a May-December romance between two diametrically opposed characters.
Commissioned by the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City, the one act premiered there in 2015 and is now making its Chicago debut by the Griffin Theatre Company at the Raven Theatre. Nate Cohen directs the 95-minute show, which features Scott Anderson as reticent 75-year-old London butcher Alex and Laura Coover as 42-year-old Georgie, the American woman from New Jersey who initially accosts him with a kiss on the neck at a train station.
Stephens is preoccupied with the seeming randomness of relationships, hence the play's title. Introduced in 1927 by the German physicist Werner Heisenberg, the uncertainty principle in quantum mechanics, as paraphrased by Wikipedia, states that the more precisely the position of some particle is determined, the less precisely its momentum can be predicted from initial conditions and vice versa.
As the piece unfolds in a series of increasingly interesting scenes, it becomes unclear whether the chance encounter was even by chance. Initially, Alex is polite though he just wants to be left alone with his music on the train-station bench, but gregarious Georgie regales him with questions, theories and the story of her life. She comes across as a manic, kooky blonde who might buttonhole an unsuspecting victim at a bar.
When Georgie tracks Alex down at his butcher shop in the second scene, he's understandably suspicious, and we might start thinking of her as a crazy stalker, especially when she says that everything she told him about herself at their previous meeting was made up. She also wants to convince him to take her out.
Their encounters become more intimate from there, so much so that I started to feel I was watching an older man's fantasy about an affair with a younger woman. But then the plot takes another twist that's unwelcome if not entirely unexpected, and Alex — who by this time has started opening up — reacts in a way that's oddly predictable and heartening, even if it isn't believable.
At issue are a rather large sum of money and Georgie's desire to find her missing adult son. What we never find out is how much self-interest motivates her exploitation of Alex and how premeditated her behavior is. But at some point Alex ceases to care, or so it seems.
Though both Anderson and Coover come across as a bit young for the characters' stated ages, they are fine actors and watching their interaction is fun. She's particularly adept at showing the range and unpredictability of Georgie's emotions. Together they capture the awkwardness of the bedroom scenes more than the passion and never seem to be totally comfortable with each other, but part of that may be Cohen's somewhat choppy direction.
The actors also spend a lot of time moving around scenic designer Garrett Bell's large high tables and other props, as well as pulling on and tossing off Rachel Sypniewski's more-or-less contemporary costumes, all while navigating Bell's minimalist lighting design.
Frankly, the staging doesn't distinguish Griffin's “Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle,” but the acting does.
