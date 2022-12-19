Building on its success adapting Jane Austen novels, Northlight Theatre has carved out a unique holiday niche with a trio of original sequels to “Pride and Prejudice.” Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and co-commissioned with theaters in Minnesota and California, the trilogy of fan fiction romantic-comedies with a feminist streak concludes this month with “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley.”
The first play, “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” had its world premiere in 2016; the second, “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” made its debut in 2019. But you don’t have to have seen the other two plays to know what's going on. Although all three stories are supposed to take place in 1815 — two years after the end of “Pride and Prejudice” — the action in “Miss Bennet” and “The Wickhams” is staged simultaneously upstairs and downstairs at Pemberley, the vast Darcy estate, while “Georgiana and Kitty” begins on Boxing Day and then shifts to London, about five years into the future.
The trilogy’s feminist themes come to the fore most forcefully in “Georgiana and Kitty,” which focuses on younger sisters who became friends when Fitzwilliam Darcy (Yousof Sultani) and Elizabeth Bennet (Amanda Drinkall) got married. Georgiana (Janyce Caraballo), Darcy's sibling, is an accomplished musician, who plays the pianoforte but is reticent and reluctant to stand up to her brother. Kitty (Samantha Newcomb), the next to youngest of the five Bennet girls and someone who won’t back down from a cause, is eager to help her friend both professionally and personally.
All five Bennet sisters are gathered at Pemberley for the holiday; pregnant Jane Bingley (Emma Jo Boyden), bookish Mary (Andrea San Miguel) and self-absorbed Lydia Wickham (Preeti Thaker) are the three besides Kitty and Elizabeth. Trouble ensues when it turns out the Georgiana has invited Henry Gray (Eric Hellman), a painfully shy music lover she met at a concert and has been corresponding with for a year, who arrives with his affable friend Thomas O'Brien (Nate Santana). Thomas and Kitty quickly bond over their desire to help Georgiana and Henry.
Darcy, who the playwrights make the overbearing bully of the piece, not only is distressed by his sister's musical aspirations (he thinks women shouldn't perform in public), he's incensed that she would invite a man she hardly knows without asking her brother first. To make matters worse, he learns from a letter (“there's always a letter,” he says) that Henry’s family is bankrupt and he's gotten engaged (against his will) to save their reputation.
Directed by Marti Lyons at a brisk pace, with the sisters often talking over each other on a variety of topics, the first act comes to a close with Henry leaving without having a chance to explain himself. This causes a rift between Darcy and Georgiana.
Fast forward five years to Georgiana's London home, and she and Kitty are getting ready for her Christmas Eve concert, which will include a surprise about a famous composer. They're also going to introduce a musical society specifically for women musicians and composers, a desperately needed step towards equality about which Kitty in particular has a lot to say.
Interestingly, the romantic plot at this point plays second fiddle to the feminist proselytizing. Georgiana apparently hasn't seen Henry, and Kitty and Thomas have gotten married without any ado (perhaps during intermission) and started a family.
But a not-so-coincidental coincidence rekindles the flames, though Kitty almost blows them out by being overprotective of Georgiana much in the way Darcy was in the first act. Naturally, even he comes around in the end, and blows are struck for true love as well as women's liberation.
The staging is simple but stylish thanks to Richard and Jacqueline Penrod's versatile scenic design, Jason Lynch's lighting and Raquel Adorno's costumes. Credit for the music, which plays a most important role, goes to composer Jenny Giering and composer and sound designer Christopher Kriz.
“Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” benefits from engaging performances all-around, but for me the standout is Hellman's hilarious Henry Gray, who is so halting as he tries to be forthcoming that you want to do anything to help. Of the shortcomings, and there are several, most disappointing is the lack of anything approaching Austen's witty, astute observations about human nature.
