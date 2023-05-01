The world premiere of Jessica Dickey's “Galileo's Daughter” at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company would be less rankling if it had a different title. The 80-minute one act, inspired by the eponymous 1999 “historical memoir of science, faith, and love” by Dava Sobel, offers little real insight into the oldest daughter of the famous Italian astronomer and scientist and might better be called “An Inept Search for Galileo's Daughter.”
The Writer (Linda Gillum) narrates her own story and even provides the play's opening announcements. As she repeatedly tells us and practically everyone she meets, she's a New York playwright who has gotten a grant to write a play about Galileo's daughter and has come to Tuscany (seemingly for the first time) to find the letters the young woman wrote to her father. They're the basis of Sobel's book (though none of Galileo's letters to his daughter seem to have survived), and she intends to use them for her play.
Unfortunately, Writer is so poorly prepared, it's hard to know how she managed to get a grant. She doesn't know where exactly the letters she's seeking are, and she's come without any documents of introduction or Italian contacts, so she's shunted by functionaries from the Galileo museum to the national archives and other locations and back again.
Worse yet, Writer doesn't speak any Italian, so it's unclear how she plans to read or translate the letters if she gets her hands on them. This also makes her encounters with hotel clerks and a host of other men (all played by Chiké Johnson) the source of a running gag, as all she hears is “Italian, Italian, Italian.”
Writer's search in the present — it also involves her grappling with her impending divorce and trying to find herself, which peaks with an oddly intimate conversation with an English-speaking stranger in a bar — alternates with scenes from the Daughter's (Emily Bosco) life, many of them with Galileo (Johnson) himself.
Here's what we learn: Born Virginia, she was smart, intellectually curious and wanted to be Galileo's assistant. But she was illegitimate, which made her virtually unmarriageable, so her father packed her off to the convent of San Matteo, where she took the name of Maria Celeste in honor of him and the Virgin Mary.
A second reason for this action, we're told, is that he wanted to protect her if he was charged with heresy for publishing that the sun is the center of the solar system and the earth revolves around it. She wrote more than 120 letters to him from the convent and tried diligently to secure his release when he was convicted of heresy and held under house arrest for the remainder of his life, which was spent in a little home she secured for him.
Writer, who seems to commune with Daughter over time and is most taken by her loving devotion to her father, withholds her age until the end, when she reveals that Maria Celeste died of dysentery at the age of 33 in 1634. She never mentions that the girl entered the convent at the age of 13 or that her sister, a year younger, entered at the same time, or that the economic strain of raising two daughters and providing them with dowries may have influenced the decision of their unmarried parents.
While the parallels among Writer, Daughter and Galileo in their quests for knowledge and meaning come through, Dickey tantalizes us with tidbits about Maria Celeste's life in the convent — she becomes the apothecary, participates in plays, makes a friend named Louisa — but fails to explore these avenues in ways that would bring this woman to life. She focuses almost exclusively on her relationship to Galileo, yet doesn't incorporate much from the letters.
This begs the question: Did it turn out the letters weren't interesting enough to turn into a play, so the Writer had to figure out a different approach to justify her grant? Or did she simply fail to get all of them translated?
“Galileo's Daughter” marks Remy Bumppo's new artistic director Marti Lyons' debut as a director at the theater, and it is a solid, well-acted production. Johnson does, however, have a surprisingly booming voice compared to the two women, and his depictions of some of the Italian men veer into caricatures.
The highlight of the staging is John Boesche's marvelous projections of Florence and the Tuscan countryside. They are so evocative, they really make you want to be there.
As for the play, I think Dickey needs to go back to the drawing board. She could start with more research into the Renaissance era in Tuscany. Early on, Writer talks about it being in the 1600s. It actually started a few centuries earlier, so Galileo (1564-1642) came late to the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.