Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and strong this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 89F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.