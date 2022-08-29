I wouldn't normally recommend a trip to Aurora to see a show, but the intimate production of “Fun Home” at Paramount's new Copley Theatre makes beautiful sense of the 2015 Tony Award-winning chamber musical by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Lisa Kron (book and lyrics), which is based on Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir about her dysfunctional family.
Part of Paramount's BOLD series showcasing more challenging subjects than the company’s larger theater across the street, the 95-minute piece is impeccably cast and sensitively co-directed by Jim Corti, Paramount's artistic director, and Landree Fleming, making her directorial debut at the theater. It explores the material's emotional complexity fearlessly but with delicacy.
At the center of this combination memory play and coming-of-age story is Alison's relationship with her father, Bruce. The tragicomic action unfolds in non-linear fashion, and we see the artist at three crucial ages in her life, sometimes simultaneously.
Not surprisingly, the title “Fun Home” is ironic. It's the nickname Small Alison (Maya Keane the night I saw the show, alternating with Milla Liss) and her brothers, Christian (Jaxon Mitchell) and John (Ezekiel Ruiz), give the funeral home their father runs. They even compose a song to advertise it—“Come to the Fun Home”—which they perform with zeal. But the name also takes a swipe at the toxic atmosphere in Bechdel's actual home.
Besides being a funeral director and a high school English teacher, Bruce (Stephen Schellhardt) is an avid collector who has obsessively renovated a Victorian house on Maple Avenue in a small Pennsylvania town and furnished it with fine antiques, so it resembles a museum. A strict authoritarian given to enraged outbursts, he requires his wife, Helen (Emily Rohm), and children to keep everything highly polished, hiding the chaos underneath. Bruce also is a closeted gay man who has liaisons with a handyman and others (all played by Jordan Anthony Arredondo) and has managed to escape the law.
We first encounter adult Alison (Emilie Modaff), who serves as narrator, sorting through a box of her father's “junk” and wondering why she saved it. Then we learn that he committed suicide by stepping in front of a truck, just a few months after she came out to her parents as a lesbian. Medium Alice (Elizabeth Stenholt) does this while at Oberlin college where she has her first love affair, with fellow student Joan (Devon Hayakawa).
The struggle for grown-up Alison is reconciling the ways in which she is and is not like her father and coming to terms with her parents' failure to give her the love and support she needed.
Schellhardt's unvarnished performance as the cold, tormented Bruce is the heart of the matter: Rather than attempting to understand Small Alison, he tries to mold her, making communication between them difficult, if not impossible. The end result is the gut-wrenching song “Telephone Wire,” in which grown-up Alison steps into her own memories and takes a car ride with her father out to a rundown house he's purchased to fix up but that has overwhelmed him. She knows this is their last time together, but try as she might, they can't really connect.
For Medium Alice, the estrangement peaks when her parents don't even acknowledge the coming-out letter she sends them. So she brings Joan home to meet them in a scene that seems to be going well, albeit awkwardly, until Helen's heart-breaking “Days and Days,” an outpouring of her years of pain and denial of Bruce's homosexuality, culminating in her telling her daughter never to come home again.
One triumph of “Fun Home” is that all the heartache is balanced by a good deal of humor. It comes through in the narration and in several of the songs, the most delightful of which is “Changing My Major,” Medium Alice’s euphoric reaction to her first sexual experience Joan. In fact, the relationship helps her accept herself for who she is, unlike her father, and is the evening's life-affirming message.
Strong performances all around and a first-rate band under music director and conductor Kory Danielson are among the evening's assets. Yeaji Kim's scenic design and Mac Vaughey's lighting are the main disappointments. We get no sense of the Victorian house on Maple Avenue, nor is there any attempt to represent Bechdel's artwork from the graphic memoir. Still, that's the only drawback of a production that honestly faces what it means to go home again.
If you're looking for a meal or snack before the show, check out Amy Morton's Stolp Island Social across the street at 5 East Galena Blvd. The rooms have sort of a 1920s vibe, and the moderately priced dinner menu features steaks, fish and pasta.
On a Hyde Park historical note: Amy Morton is the daughter of renowned restaurateur Arnie Morton, who grew up in Hyde Park. His parents ran a restaurant called Morton's at 5487 Lake Park Ave. for 23 years. In 1958, after they died, Arnie Morton relocated it to the newly opened Shore Drive Motel at 56th and South Shore Drive. In 1978, he closed the Hyde Park location to open the first Morton's of Chicago steakhouse in the basement of Newberry Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.