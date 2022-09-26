Riccardo Muti, an active musician since 1963 and one who has stood on the podium for orchestral and operatic performances throughout Europe and the U.S., is now embarking on his farewell season as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last Thursday, September 22, the 81-year-old opened the CSO’s 132nd season with a wide-ranging concert that featured a seasoned soloist, performed before a large and warmly appreciative audience at Symphony Center. For his Chicago fans, the 12 years Muti has presided over the CSO have gone by quickly.
For the season opener pianist Yefim Bronfman, a CSO favorite, joined Muti and the orchestra for a gleaming performance of the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Brahms. At the outset, Muti drew out the agitation in the score, with trembling sounds from the orchestra that immediately captured the imagination of the audience. Bronfman then made the first piano entrance with a perfect gentleness, and his tender playing was a marvelous contrast to the power he later unleashed in his fluid runs and his key-pounding fortissimos, which brought heart-pounding reactions.
In the central movement, marked Adagio, Bronfman’s hushed playing opened, like a blooming flower, into brilliant color and detail. Whispers from the piano were answered with airy orchestral phrases and pounding excitement along the keyboard was joined with buoyant strings and bold brass from the orchestra.
The final movement was imbued with speed, yet both soloist and orchestra also brought charm and musical tension, keeping the music both clear and exciting. Muti ensured that the soloist was well-supported but never smothered and as the music raced to its conclusion, the violins took on a heroic sound, assisting Bronfman in his energetic ending.
Bronfman and Muti took numerous bows, the audience clearly more than satisfied with the energetic performance.
The concert opened with a short work by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875–1912), a composer born in London to a white Englishwoman and a Black man from Sierra Leone. He is most famous for his cantatas based on Longfellow’s “The Song of Hiawatha”, which at their height of popularity were performed more often in England than Handel’s “Messiah”.
Coleridge-Taylor’s “Solemn Prelude” kicked off Thursday’s performance. This work premiered in England in 1899 and was subsequently believed to be lost. Recent research at the British Library yielded the composer’s own manuscript of the piece and it was performed again last year by the Three Choirs Festival, the same British group which originally commissioned the piece and performed the world premiere. This performance marked the U.S. premiere of “Solemn Prelude”.
This short work — about ten minutes — is pleasing in its own right, but I was struck by how well it meshed with the Brahms. Both pieces have marvelous sections of great tenderness buttressed with dignity, and both wield power with restraint. Trumpets open this prelude, followed quickly by silky strings. The piece has melodies that meander from gently smiling to more sober introspection. Coleridge-Taylor’s writing for winds is attractive and Muti found lots of drama there.
After the intermission came the concluding work on the program, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2. This symphony, more than any other by Tchaikovsky, is influenced by folk melodies. In this case, the folk songs drawn upon were all from Ukraine. After the composer’s death, the symphony was dubbed the “Little Russian” as this was for a time how Ukraine was described, but that subtitle has all but disappeared and today seems deeply insulting.
Muti dove into this roughly half-hour work with dedication, offering up an opening movement which was rhythmically crisp and tight, replete with invigorating solo horn. The second movement juxtaposes a Ukrainian melody with the composer’s own music, creating a lovely melodic mix. The entrance with bassoons and clarinets was notably intriguing.
The Scherzo constantly scurried and had a fascinating restlessness that concluded with an emphatic pong from the timpani. The finale movement was loud and bold, as if celebrating, and Muti ensured that the music had palpable bounce. The ringing conclusion was followed by great applause, bringing the opening night to a triumphant close.
Upcoming concerts this season featuring Riccardo Muti include a program with Rossini’s Overture to “Il viaggio a Reims”, Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 this month. Next month will feature Franck’s “Le chasseur maudit”, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 with Maurizio Pollini at the keyboard and Ravel’s orchestration of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”.
For those interested in more music of Coleridge-Taylor, his Hiawatha Suite will be performed in March, led by conductor Thomas Wilkins. Also on that program is Copland’s Clarinet Concerto with Stephen Williamson as soloist, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”.
For more information on upcoming CSO concerts, visit CSO.org.
