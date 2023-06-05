Video streamed operas represent the newest asset in an opera company’s quiver of enticements. Pandemic inspired streaming gave presenters a way to maintain both operations and viewers when performing before audiences was not possible. Today, some companies are exploiting this medium to extend their reach. Dallas Opera has made productions from its 2022–23 season available for streaming for anyone, which is marvelous enough, but Dallas has taken the bold and interesting decision to make these operas free on-demand.
The first opera available is Verdi’s “Rigoletto”, which opened the season for the Dallas Opera last fall. This staple of the operatic repertoire, based on an 1832 play by Victor Hugo, is a twist on the classic love triangle. The young woman Gilda has fallen in love with a poor student. This man is actually the Duke of Mantua, disguised in order to seduce her. The baritone who objects to any liaison between them is Gilda’s loving and devoted father, Rigoletto, a jester in the Duke’s court. Thanks to a roving service provider — Sparafucile, an assassin for hire, who has an accommodating sister named Maddalena who can assist him — Rigoletto schemes to end the Duke’s life and therefore save his daughter from his clutches. All does not go to plan, and Gilda chooses to take the Duke’s place in this assassination plot, and she dies from Sparafucile’s dagger, while the Duke lives on to torment other women. Rigoletto is left in despair, his thirst for revenge having turned him into a grieving father.
This monumental and tragic opera is marvelously cast by the Dallas Opera. Georgian baritone George Gagnidze is Rigoletto and he embodies the caustic jester with a voice that easily expresses a wide range of emotion. He rattles off his insults to courtiers with sarcastic enthusiasm yet finds a depth of paternal love and devotion to Gilda. He is an astute singer-actor, with an expressive face and a wonderful sense of timing.
Soprano Madison Leonard is a splendid Gilda, whose first love is also her last. Her entrance in the first act is marked by delicacy as well as tenderness that touches your heart. Later, she performs brilliant coloratura, her high notes radiant and glittering.
Tenor René Barbera got an early start in his opera career when he was a member of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Center, a training program for young opera singers. Lyric audiences saw his lively singing and easy comedy right at the start of his career. Here, he sings the role of the Duke of Mantua with assurance and brings his silky yet authoritative voice forward with panache. He dispatches the opera’s most famous aria, “La donna é mobile” (“woman is fickle”) with suave swagger.
The assassin Sparafucile is sung with gusto by bass Raymond Aceto. His voice rumbles with menace and he exploits humor well when telling his sister that he is a man of honor and not a thief, and thus he must carry out the contract on the Duke’s life. Nadia Krasteva sings the role of Maddalena with a rich mezzo-soprano voice, which at times seems a wee bit forced.
Emmanuel Villaume conducts, bringing precision as well as drama from the orchestra. The video offers aerial views of the pit, which are fascinating. The men’s chorus is top notch and they sing with boisterous and at times appropriately malevolent flair.
The staging is less than ideal. This is an “update opera” which in itself isn’t a terrible thing. But in this case, it seems utterly pointless. It is set in Mussolini’s Italy circa mid-1930s or so. This adds nothing to our understanding of the story or the music and it actually hampers it repeatedly. The 20th century costumes make Gilda look frumpy instead of beautiful and angelic. The Duke’s get-up for his “poor student” impersonation makes no sense. It’s an elaborate suit, vest and tie that gives the appearance of a middle-aged, absent-minded professor who can’t match colors properly.
The opening scene in the Duke’s palace has the men decked out in white tie and tails while the women appear to aspire to prostitution glamor. The scene puts you in mind of an entirely different period of Italian history: the bunga bunga parties of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Maddalena, too, is questionably dressed in a hideous combination of red ruffles, clunky boots, unkempt hair and lots of tattoos. It’s impossible to believe she could assist her brother by seducing his victims before he knifes them.
When Rigoletto tells his daughter in the second act that he will seek revenge for her, she tells him that his “ferocious joy” in such thoughts are dangerous. She tells him that a voice from heaven asks her father to forgive the Duke. This is reprised in the final scene when she herself appears as an angel, which actually blunts the tragic ending, significantly reducing the power of Gilda’s death.
Between acts, during what would be intermission during a live performance, there are two little chat sessions. They are superficial and dull. This video is marked with a PG-13 rating, but the segment containing a conversation between conductor and concertmaster seems to be pitched to 10-year-olds (What is a concertmaster? How old were you when you started playing violin?)
The quality of the video is superb. The details are all crystal clear, with a view better than that of top-price seats. There are easily read subtitles that are discreetly placed so as not to interfere with stage action.
All of the Dallas Opera’s productions from last season will be made available for free this summer, including “Hansel and Gretel” by Humperdinck, “Das Rheingold” by Wagner, and “Cosi fan tutte” by Mozart. You can view them for free by creating an account with Dallas Opera. For availability (each opera will be streamed for only two months) and to view them, visit DallasOpera.org or go directly to TheDallasOpera.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.