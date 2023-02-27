Caryl Churchill's 1983 “Fen” depicts a very specific time, place and set of circumstances, and I'm not sure we can ever truly understand the lives of her women, even though Court Theatre's production makes clear that issues like exploitation and deprivation, especially of women, persist today.
As a helpful program essay explains, the titular fen is an area in East Anglia about 70 miles north of London. A wetland with a complex ecosystem, it belonged to the peasantry until 1630, when King Charles I drained it to create arable land for “productive” private farms and estates.
Fast forward through a couple more centuries, complete with failed protests and rebellions, and the results for the poverty-stricken rural population trapped by a corporate economic system and self-imposed social sanctions range from exploitative labor practices to environmental damage.
Set during the Thatcher era, “Fen” was inspired by Mary Chamberlain's 1975 “Fenwomen: A Portrait of Women in an English Village.” Churchill does indeed give us almost a village's worth of women — 15 in all (including two children) — plus five men (all played by Alex Goodrich). In director Vanessa Stalling's production, five actors take on the female roles (plus a ghost): Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Lizzie Bourne, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Morgan Lavenstein and Genevieve VanJohnson.
Stalling does everything she can to help us keep the characters straight. A program insert has a list of them and a synopsis of the scenes. When they appear on stage, the characters' names are projected on cement-like back wall, which reminds me of a set for an apocalyptic film.
Much of Collette Pollard's scenic design consists of dirt; mounds of dark, dusty-dry soil in terraced rows. It fills the air and dirties clothes as the characters dig up potatoes and bag onions. The hyper-realism extends to Keith Parham's lighting design and Jeffrey Levin's sound, from the cries of waterfowl that seem to mingle with human screams to the red tractor driven across the stage. Near the end of the intermission-free 100 minutes, though, the realism gives way to surrealism after a disturbing act of violence.
For most of the evening, we watch vignettes of the women struggling to overcome hardship and loneliness. They want to assert some control over their own lives as well as the world around them. It's a bleak picture, and the moments of happiness and mutual support are few. More often than not, they are hard on themselves and mean, even cruel, to each other.
At the center is Val (Gonzalez-Cadel), a 30-year-old laborer desperate to go away with her lover and fellow worker Frank, yet loath to leave her two young daughters, Shona (VanJohnson) and Deb (Lavenstein), with her husband. So she careens between the two impossible choices seeking advice and solace from her mother May (Laidlaw), grandmother Ivy (Bourne) and even a Baptist prayer group, making her increasingly distraught.
Even more upsetting is the relationship between Angela (Lavenstein), who has a crush on Frank, and her teenage stepdaughter Becky (Bourne), who is the helpless victim of Angela's verbal and physical abuse. But even as we root for Becky to escape, we see her join with Shona and Deb in tormenting Nell (Laidlaw), the laborer who is suspected of being a witch, perhaps only because she dresses like a man.
The problem with “Fen” for me is that I didn't really feel drawn in. I could sympathize with the plight of these people, but not empathize. The acting is first rate, and each actor gets several chances to shine, so I'm not sure why I wasn't moved more. It may have to remain a mystery, a bit like the finale of the play with the women singing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.