My favorite piece at the Renaissance Society’s new show, “Fear of Property” is a 2 minute 30 second video by Pedro Neves Marques entitled “The Pudic Relation between Machine and Plant.”It records an encounter between a robot hand and a Mimosa pudica (aka sensitive plant, shame plant, sleepy plant, action plant).
Machine and plant, so often forced on each other in acts of destruction, seem to be joined here on their own volition. The robot hand hesitates slightly as it reaches down, its tremor suggestive of a freighted past, but also of first flirtation; When it strokes the pudic leaves, they fold in on themselves, coyly, like the gestures of geishas, whose withdrawing is at the same time a form of beckoning.
The work calls out to Rose Salane’s “Spring 2007, American Stock Exchange, 86 Trinity Place.” “Covered pipe with blanket,” an engineer writes, in another gesture of metallic intimacy. The remark is one among hundreds of work notes recovered from the New York Stock Exchange, which have been blown up as silkscreen prints.
The maintenance of the NYSE's vast air conditioning systems, which cooled its data centers, which uphold the world economy, evidently required a great deal of tender concern. The notes' most common refrain, “All OK” is a touching infrastructural mantra. The computers breathe in and out with the HVAC’s cool jets of air. All OK. Money changes hands via electrical signals. All OK. Trades occur. All OK. The machines are at the right temperature. This repetition complements and clashes with the nirvana induced by the Pintupi painter Yukultji Napangati’s almost mechanical hand.
Her rows of marigold raindrops induce visual undulation, both ecstatic and disorienting, which then seem to pass from her work to some substrate beneath the surveillance photos gathered in another work: Chistopher Meerdo’s “PARSER.” The effect in “PARSER” is due to the heaving and warpings of the machine learning software DAIN, which Meerdo uses to“tween” images obtained from the hacktivist collective Anonymous-leaked police data trove BlueLeaks.
Only the context can be made out in these altered images. Our attention drifts away from the perpetrators and onto the realm in which they move — that of the CCTV camera, with its silent vantage, patiently regarding half empty parking lots and convenience store cash registers from above. These leaked places and people ripple with unreality, seasick worlds of pixelated desperation. Napangati's sea effect has an opposite effect: taking us away from reality only to return us restored.
In one of “PARSER's” larger prints, the warping surveillance image gives a sense of vertigo like that in Giambattista Tiepolo’s “The Feast of the Cross and Saint Helena.” In depicting an underside perspective of Christ’s ascension, it makes one feel as if descending into hell.
“PARSER’s” images induce a feeling of terror not unlike the feeling of horror movies about digital life, not unlike the visual vernacular of teenaged mental illness memes — for instance, the image of Spongebob's Mr. Krabs gripped with fear, as citizens of Bikini Bottom bend all around him. Its effect is scary but familiar — no new darkness is illuminated.
Ghislaine Leung’s “Public Sculpture”— a long line up of children’s toys, little houses, washing machines and vacuum cleaners — also evokes familiar terror. A sad reminder of the way we shunt little girls into domestic life, the piece nonetheless seemed not to transcend the point as just stated. The same goes for Matias Faldbakken’s “Fuel Sculptures,” two jerrycans filled with cement, a “reduced gesture which yields a sculpture but destroys the container’s capacity to be used” for transporting oil.
These sculptures, and the little girls’ toys seemed to uphold and act upon an anemic idea of poetry taught in high schools: Poems are puzzles with a hidden meaning, things to be solved rather than experienced. The difference here is that the solution to these works and so many other visual puzzles in conceptual art are contained in the exhibit brochures, robbing the viewer of even the decoder's low-order pleasure.
It is hard too, to abandon the desire to be bowled over by beauty, to have artworks, without the aid of knowing anything about them, strike us with the involuntary power of stars. Lassitude takes hold while looking at conceptual art: We try and fail to muster the energy required to shoot knowledge at it and see what photons bounce back. It is tiring. One wonders whether what is good is on the canvas or in one's head.
The show’s centerpiece was very difficult to respond to aesthetically; nonetheless, Daniel de Paula, Marissa Lee Benedict and David Rueter’s acquisition of the corn futures trading floor from the Chicago Board of Trade, entitled "under cover of a solid object," does have something totemic about it.
These dowdy linoleum tiles were once trod upon by the "masters of the universe," the red-faced, shouting traders whose speculation on wheat prices contributed to the bread riots that instigated the Arab Spring, and to starvation in grain importing countries across the globe. Now, underfoot at the Renaissance Society, they sit waiting to be repurposed, perhaps even exorcized.
The artists’ aspirations for the tiles was posted on a beam: “We want it (the trading floor) to host contextual public programs. It is too heavy for just us. It contains the possibility of a public.”
Here the phrase “a public” seems to be one of those grandiose vagaries (body politic, community, etc.) that cause Whitmanian Chimeras to dance in artists’ eyes, and which makes them hallucinate all kinds of Americans finally united in their installations. I sincerely doubt "a public" will coalesce in this little museum — but, more broadly, who knows?
"under cover of a solid object" could join the Board of Trade Ballroom, recreated in the east wing of the Art Institute of Chicago — more artist salvaged material, taken from the financial world, only to become backdrop yet again for elite gatherings. Or it could become a popular and radical thing: a roller rink, a debate forum, or a dance hall... or maybe all three at once!
Finance's sordid history wafts through the gallery, through this university and this city, where the security contract was invented, derivatives markets were first contrived — who can know which way the wind blows?
