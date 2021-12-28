"The Art of the Brick," billed as the largest collection of art made entirely of Legos in the world, will run from February to September 2022 amid the return of yearly Museum of Science and Industry exhibitions and the reopening of other exhibits.
The 52nd "Black Creativity" juried art exhibition will run from Jan. 17 through April 17 with nearly 200 works from professional and student artists, including a gallery of Black Chicago leaders and a cross-historical "Black Creativity: Architecture" exhibit.
In February, the Coal Mine and U-505 Submarine exhibitions are set to reopen after pandemic-related closures, and the Museum Kitchen restaurant is due to follow in March. MSI will also open on Mondays.
"Boo Fest" will run in October, and "Christmas Around the World" and "Holidays of Light" will run from the week before Thanksgiving to Jan. 2, 2023.
More than 100 of Nathan Sawaya's surreallistic, pop art-influenced Lego works make up "The Art of the Brick," which comes to Hyde Park after a run in San Francisco. Sawaya has recast paintings like Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" and Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Legos in addition to original sculptures, like a 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex.
"'The Art of the Brick' takes Lego somewhere you wouldn't expect and shows you things you have never seen before," he said in a statement. "The goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity."
"Art of the Brick" tickets cost $14 for adults and $11 for children in addition to museum tickets.
