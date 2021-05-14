Twenty-seven years after it opened, the Museum of Science and Industry's "Take Flight" exhibit — a Boeing 727, narrow-body jet airliner built between 1962 and 1984, suspended in the museum's atrium — has reopened after a restoration.
Formerly owned by United Airlines, the jet landed at the former Meigs Field in September 1992, was taken apart and reassembled in Hyde Park.
Now that the exhibit has reopened, guests can see a section of the 727 as it looked in 1964 as well as mechanical, electronic and hydraulic systems, including wings, engines, landing gear, lavatories and the plane's black box. The jet's cockpit has been conserved, with information on how pilots communicate, navigate and fly.
“As pioneers and innovators in commercial aviation, United Airlines is proud of the relationship we’ve shared with MSI and its guests over the last 35 years,” said Suzi Cabo, managing director of global community engagement for United in a statement. “MSI has done a remarkable job reimagining the 'Take Flight' exhibit showcasing some our talented United employees and sparking curiosity, discussion and education about science and aviation.”
Admission is included as part of museum ticketing fees.
