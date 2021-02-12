Museums in Illinois are allowed to open in light of the reduction in COVID-19 cases, and institutions in Hyde Park are planning exhibitions patrons can visit by appointment.
At the University of Chicago, the Renaissance Society, 5811 S. Ellis Ave., the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., and the Neubauer Collegium Gallery, 5701 S. Woodlawn Ave., have already opened their shows.
"Haig Aivazian: All of the Lights" opened at the Ren on Feb. 6, with one-hour free appointments available. Aivazian, a Lebanese film director based in Beirut, is presenting three immersive works, including "All of Your Stars Are but Dust on My Shoes," a multimedia video work that tracks public administration of light and darkness as a policing tool in world cities.
"All of the Lights" runs through March 21.
At the Logan Center, registration is open for free timed entry to "K. Kofi Moyo and FESTAC ’77: The Activation of a Black Archive," a selection of Karega Kofi Moyo, a Chicago photographer who worked from 1968 to 1978, including the 1977 Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture in Lagos, Nigeria, or FESTAC ’77.
The exhibition will be the first time photographs from the event will be shown publicly. Contemporary responses to the archive, part of a course taught by Romi Crawford and Theaster Gates, will also be presented. "The Activation of a Black Archive" also runs through March 21.
At the Neubauer, "Pope.L: My Kingdom for a Title" runs through May 21. The artist, based in Chicago, produced the exhibition's immersive centerpiece from his ongoing "Skin Set Project" to reflect the ongoing pandemic. The show, per its press release, functions "as a poignant meditation on the tangle of access, 'color,' and well-being, conjured in the artist’s signature register of 'enigmaticalness' — the fount of so much that continues to be great in these trying times for art."
Other exhibitions will open in the months ahead, including four shows at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.
"Cuts and Beats: Cecil McDonald, Jr." is opening on Feb. 22 and runs through April 3. The Chicago native and former HPAC resident is presenting photography, video and text to focus on how Black artist preformed in the Vaudeville and Minstrel era, merging historical images from those times with his contemporary photography taken in dance clubs around the city.
"Ground Floor," running from Feb. 22 through April 3, is the latest iteration of HPAC's biennial of 10 master of fine art students' works from Chicagoland programs, whose theses were largely presented online because of the pandemic. "Next Window, Please!", with the same dates, is a multi-disciplinary exhibition of work by local high schoolers' enrolled in HPAC programming.
"Personal Action, Public Display: A Balcony of Video Game Art" is scheduled from April 5 through July 12. Part of the "Artists Run Chicago 2.0" exhibition, the Video Game Art (VGA) Gallery, 2418 W. Bloomingdale Ave., will project onto HPAC two interactive pieces visitors can play through their mobile devices.
The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, will reopen to the public on March 7 with "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" (though MSI members have first access from March 4-6). The exhibition features more than 300 artifacts, including costumes, props and original art following the story of the media franchise and shared universe, its cultural influence and production. The exhibition runs through Oct. 24.
At the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., "Lust, Love, and Loss in Renaissance Europe" presents the themes of passion, violence and virtue in paintings, prints, craft and ceramics from the early modern era; the show opens on April 8 and closes on June 13.
