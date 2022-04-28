The creation of the South Park system — what we now know as Jackson Park, Washington Park, and the Midway Plaisance — was a slow and piecemeal process.
Landscape designers Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux drew up the initial plans for the parks in 1870. Justin Martin, one of Olmsted’s biographers, describes the three sections of planned greenspace as “a barbell with the two parks as weights and a thin strip of land — akin to a barbell’s metal bar — connecting them.”
But after delays caused by the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, only Washington Park, the west end of the barbell, was actually built out in the following years. It took two decades and World’s Fair boosterism before Olmsted was brought back in, this time without Vaux, to help finish Jackson Park and the Midway Plaisance.
Now, opening on Olmsted’s 200th birthday, a new virtual exhibition invites viewers to once again consider the trio of parks together over the span of their shared history from the 19th century until today.
“South Park Then and Now” is an online photo essay put together by the Washington Park Camera Club (WPCC). It consists of side-by-side photographs of locations in the park — some historically significant, some more ordinary — taken in the past and present.
The WPCC is itself something of a South Side institution. Founded in 1955, its membership consists primarily of Black photographers, and it continues to hold monthly meetings and photo competitions.
“So (we had) all this great photography, and it’s in the personal archives,” said member Yvonne Cary Carter, a member of the club’s archive committee. “What I saw was a way that we could document some of the work that we’ve been doing, and also to preserve our Washington Park area. There was so much going on recently — you had the Obama Center, you had the Olympics, the park was almost lost to that.”
Together with Duane Savage and Fred Lott, a member of the club since the 1970s, Carter began putting together an internal WPCC archive — that eventually culminated in “Depth of Field,” a 2020 exhibition at the Washington Park Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd., celebrating the 65th anniversary of the club.
The show was cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but former Chicago Park District historian Julia Bachrach soon approached the WPCC with the idea to plan something as part of Olmsted 200, the national effort to celebrate Olmsted’s 200th birthday.
“She was saying that there was nothing being done here in Chicago,” said Duane Savage. The group came up with the idea of “then and now, where we would go and pick photos from Chicago Public Library archives of the Washington Park area and try to match those to today, either in location or in spirit.”
The pairings of old and new photos taken by members of the WPCC are shown in a 20-minute video essay narrated by Savage, which also includes an introduction to Olmsted’s vision for the South Park system.
“South Park Then and Now,” which is co-presented with the Terra Foundation and the Hyde Park Historical Society, highlights a number of historically significant structures in the park. There is, for example, the building now housing the DuSable Museum of African American History, which initially served as a headquarters for the South Park Commission. The archival photo shows it around 1920, before Margaret Burroughs founded the DuSable in 1961. Duane Savage’s contemporary photo doesn’t just show the museum, but also features the shifting surroundings outside of Washington Park, with the University of Chicago Medical Center prominent in the background.
Just as important as the physical structures and locations, like Jackson Park’s Japanese Garden, the Washington Park Refectory and the Richard L. Jones Armory, are the photos that showcase the human-scale changes and continuities in use over the years. “The park has always been a great place for courting,” observes Savage, as the side-by-side pairing shows a pair of couples walking through the park 120 years apart.
(Animals are also represented — a 1910 photo, seen at the top of this story, shows sheep grazing in the Washington Park meadow; in Linda Jones-Woodley’s 2021 counterpart, the ovines have been replaced by a flock of Canada goose.)
This emphasis on how people use the parks, and that they all remain able to take advantage of them, was deeply important to Olmsted. “Olmsted believed that urban parks were the great democratic experiment because they would serve as the one place in Victorian society where people of different backgrounds, classes, and cultures could come together and mingle,” explained Bachrach.
“Washington Park is especially emblematic of this objective. Its great meadow is used regularly by different groups for cricket, soccer, baseball, and football, and when COVID-19 caused the lakefront path to be closed, an even more diverse group of Chicagoans discovered the park.”
Yvonne Cary Carter felt this first-hand during the pandemic, when she found that many other people, like herself, were using Washington Park to escape from the turmoils of everyday life.
“The thing that struck me actually about the park was that his vision, for me, it deepened during COVID,” she said. “All of that came to life — you're sitting and relaxing, you know, walking up and down his winding roads. I didn't realize that. I might be the only one. I didn't realize that all of that was actually planned.”
Savage, who grew up in the neighborhood of Washington Park during the 1960s, reflected on his own childhood spent in the adjacent park.
“One of our favorite places was the island in the lagoon in Washington Park,” he said. In the winter, “we’d go right down on the hill to the icy lagoon. It was always an iffy proposition because we got skilled at being able to tell whether ice had melted or we could walk across. The center was always a lot thinner than it was at the edges. I wish I’d taken pictures of the area in those days.”
In the summer, he would spend his days at the park pool. “There was a late swim for adults that would run until 8, 8:30 or so. We would go down after hours and hop the fence,” he said. “So, you know, that was my experience — the park was like a backyard for me.”
"South Park Then and Now" can be seen at www.hydeparkhistory.org/south-park-then-and-now
