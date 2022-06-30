The Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago is closed until Sept. 21, as its gallery-adjacent study room is getting its first major renovation since the space opened in 1999.
The renovation, designed by Chicago firm Wheeler Kearns Architects, is set to expand and enhance the study room's research and teaching utility by doubling its current footprint to 700 square feet.
Lighting, furnishing and art display infrastructure improvements will allow faculty to better teach artworks, which are chosen by the museum's 2018-founded interdisciplinary Feitler Center for Academic Inquiry.
“The Smart Museum’s study room is a space of inspiration and discovery that invites UChicago students to intimately engage, learn about, and learn from works of art,” said Stephanie Smith, the museum’s interim director, in a statement.
“This is an exciting moment to think with the Feitler Center team and all of the museum’s collaborators about ways to further activate the collection within the University’s curriculum, and to experiment with new ways for this space to serve as a resource for our broader publics.”
The summer renovations also include work on the museum's entrance, its visitor and building signage, and its back-of-house spaces.
The museum, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., will reopen on Sept. 22 with the exhibition "Monochrome Multitudes," focusing on monochromatic artworks grouped in single-color rooms, and a new "Museum as Classroom" installation organized by the Feitler Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.