The Museum of Science and Industry has set Sept. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 as free admission days for Illinois residents.
Advance ticket reservations for a time to visit are required, with booking online at www.msichicago.org/tickets. New visit procedures and safety details can be found at www.msichicago.org/welcome. All guests two years old and older must wear a face covering.
Starting Sept. 9, MSI, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, is also extending its Thursday hours to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.