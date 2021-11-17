"Santa Larry" Jefferson and President and CEO Chevy Humphrey counted down from 10 with hundreds of revelers before more than 30,000 lights illuminated the floor-to-ceiling Christmas tree at the Museum of Science and Industry on Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning the holiday season at the 88-year-old museum.
The ceremony was Humphrey's first as MSI's head after taking over as CEO in January.
"Today when I walked in and saw everyone together, my heart was warmed, and I felt the love and I felt the season. It's here. It's exciting. And to see all of you here, it's just making me even more excited," she said.
"Ho! Ho! Ho!" Jefferson said.
Besides the main tree, the annual "Christmas Around the World" exhibition has also returned. What began in 1942 as an effort to celebrate the Allies in World War II has become a showcase for dozens of nations; local cultural associations decorate the trees around the museum rotunda.
MSI members' evenings are planned for Nov. 18 and Dec. 30, and Illinois residents get free entry on Dec. 8. The museum, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
More information is available at msichicago.org/holidays.
