It would be hard to find a sillier premise for a musical than that of “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me,” which is enjoying a lively Chicago premiere at Porchlight Music Theatre.
With an amusing book by Joe DiPietro, music by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Val Vigoda, the 90-minute piece postulates a meeting across time and space between Kat (Elisa Carlson), a hip downtown musician who creates video installations and writes electronic music for video games, and Ernest Shackleton (Andrew Mueller), the British early 20th century Antarctic explorer who made history with his daring exploits.
We meet Kat, a single mother, in the crowded kitchen of her Brooklyn studio flat, where she's trying to compose while her crying baby in the next room has kept her up for 36 hours. Her slacker boyfriend and the baby’s father has gone off on tour with a Journey cover band, and she's placed an ad on a dating website called “Cupid's Leftovers.”
Among the surprise responses Kat gets is one from Shackleton, who is enthralled by her music — he hears her laying down looping tracks for “Stop/Rewind/Play Record” — and is inspired by her to try to rescue his ship and crew, currently stuck in Antarctic ice.
One exchange leads to another, and soon Shackleton moves from being an image on her giant monitor (shaped like an oversized cell phone) to bursting into her kitchen through the refrigerator. The pair then go on an epic journey against impossible odds to free the Endurance from the ice, save the starving crew members and try to get them back to England. She draws inspiration from him as he does from her, so by the end, she's able to kick the slacker out when he comes back and stand on her own.
The upshot of all this is a celebration of unbridled optimism and unflagging hope, but the message is delivered with enough humor to keep it from being sickly sweet. Credit goes mainly to DiPietro's jokey script and to Mueller, who makes Shackleton a rather endearing blend of arrogant braggart proud of his accomplishments, old school gentleman with a 19th century view of women but willingness to learn, and genuine romantic hero. He also plays all the other male characters, among them a couple who respond to Kat's ad and her self-absorbed boyfriend, who is hilarious.
Carlson's Kat is more straightforward as a young woman struggling to cope, but she also has impressive mastery of a number of instruments including an oddly shaped electric violin. She plays up a storm — with Mueller sometimes on acoustic banjo — in songs with titles like “We're on Our Way,” “Adrift on an Icefield,” “Every Hand to the Lifeboats” and “Eye of the Storm.”
None of the numbers, which feature additional music and orchestrations by Ryan O’Connell and music direction by Eric Svejcar, is especially memorable. In addition, offstage or prerecorded music seems to take over at times, and the vocals are out of sync with the images of people on the monitor.
The direction, by Michael Unger, is similarly confusing, and expecting any consistency in this sort of fantasy is probably a mistake. Scott Davis' busy scenic design is typical. Besides the kitchen appliances and Kat's musical equipment, it has a strange door hanging at a slant overhead, several trunks scattered about that are used mostly for scenes on Shackleton's ship and a backdrop of unfurled sails on which appear Smooch Medina's projections. Many of these are photos and a few film clips of Shackleton's actual expedition.
To tell the truth, the main benefit of seeing “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me” — entertaining as it is — was to send me to Wikipedia to read more about the man and his adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.