Augusta Holmès (1847–1903) was a French composer with Irish parents who spent her life in Paris. Her mother disapproved of her musical interests, and it wasn’t until age 11, when her mother died, that Holmès was allowed to study music. She once described her struggle to become a serious composer by writing, “I must show the males what I’m made of!”
Holmès studied with great artists, including César Franck, and Franz Liszt admired her work and offered encouragement. She was the sole beneficiary of her father’s acquired wealth, and on his death she was finally able to publish her work under her own name (she had previously used the pseudonym Hermann Zenta).
Holmès was commissioned to write “Ode triomphale” for the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution, and “La Montagne Noire” (The Black Mountain) was only the fourth opera by a woman ever staged by the Paris Opera.
Last week the Grant Park Music Festival (GPMF) put the music of Holmès on the program, opening Friday and Saturday night’s concerts at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park with “Andromède” — an orchestral composition from 1883, putting into music the Greek myth of how Andromeda was chained to a rock in an attempted sacrifice, and her miraculous rescue by Perseus on his winged horse Pegasus.
Carlos Kalmar, the artistic director of the GPMF and the principal conductor of the Grant Park Orchestra, led his musical forces in a sweeping and lush performance of Holmès’ exciting work.
It opened with brass offering ominous warnings of danger to come, spiced with percussive accents. Holmès writes with color and Kalmar emphasized the richness of mood and the vivacity of the story. The music depicted high adventure and all the danger of a contemporary blockbuster film. The heroic elements in the score recall early Wagner, an important influence on Holmès, who used big splashes of sound to paint a picture of larger-than-life struggles. The ending employs a smooth use of strings to capture the majesty of the sea and the new dawn that Perseus brings Andromède.
This was followed by the famous and intriguing Piano Concerto for the Left Hand by Maurice Ravel. The work was commissioned by pianist Paul Wittgenstein who lost his right arm during World War I. Ravel dedicated himself to creating a work which would have the depth and complexity of a piece written for two hands, and created a remarkable and compelling composition which is often performed, as it was last week, by a two-handed pianist.
Andreas Haefliger, a Juilliard graduate who performs around the world, took on the Ravel melding technical brilliance with musical subtlety. He had admirable smoothness in his legato and clear enunciation in the pounding chords. His finger-work in the rapid sections was both exciting and illuminating. His ability to quietly build a sense of urgency and drama was thrilling, while Kalmar’s cool and controlled approach to the orchestra kept Haefliger bathed in supporting sound. It was a splendid account of Ravel’s enduring concerto.
After the intermission, the orchestra and Kalmar took on the biggest work of the evening, the “Symphonie fantastique” by Hector Berlioz. The composer takes the listener on a fantastic journey in this sprawling, 50-minute piece about an artist all-consumed by his ideal woman. Berlioz had himself fallen in love with an Irish actress who portrayed Ophelia in a production of “Hamlet” and it is this personal element that drives the programmatic “Symphonie fantastique” and gives it its thrust.
The opening movement marked “Daydreams – Passions” had a misty and uncertain sense, introducing us to the world of the mind as much as an earthbound setting. Moments of introspection were interrupted by unexpected tempo changes and sudden spurts of energy. “A Ball” had a smooth, dance-like sense, as the orchestra offered a waltz that rolled along with brio.
There was a creamy sound in “Scene in the Country”, as Kalmar worked to keep the slow music rolling at just the right speed. But things take a change for the worse for our protagonist in “March to the Scaffold”. The hero of Berlioz’s story believes his love does not return his affections and so he poisons himself with opium. He hallucinates, believes he has killed the woman he loves, and is taken away to be hanged. His agony continues in “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” where witches and their grotesque familiars celebrate the protagonist’s death.
These closing sections of the work were infused with both big energy and big sound, with the orchestra offering a clamoring nightmare of high drama.
Friday night’s concert was broadcast live on WFMT, and I think that is the reason that before each work Kalmar spoke to the audience to introduce the music. Even with his notable accent, Kalmar is a great communicator. He uses humor well, but doesn’t stint on interesting facts. His brief remarks were perfectly pitched to give the audience not only background but to heighten interest in the music to come.
Before the concert he noted that it has recently become fashionable for music presenters to offer works by neglected composers. This has never been a fad for the GPMF, which has always — he pointed out — featured a wide panoply of composers. He described Holmès as an example of one of the “people you need to hear” and explained that as a woman she was not permitted to study at a French conservatoire. He pointed out that the pianist for whom Ravel wrote the Left Hand Concerto was the brother of the famous philosopher Ludwig Wittengenstein.
Strangely, these interesting, endearing and helpful comments were not echoed in the program notes. Those for Holmès seemed to take pleasure in noting all the men she might have slept with. The notes for the Ravel invoked a reference to M*A*S*H, a sitcom some 50 years old. And for those who might have wished for help in understanding the music itself, there was virtually nothing.
The GPMF festival concludes later this month. For more information on these free concerts, visit GPMF.org.
