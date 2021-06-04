The DuSable Museum of African American History has launched DuSummer, its seasonal schedule of outdoor activities, as it prepares for a public reopening on June 19.
DuSummer will take place from June 2 through September 31 and feature a five-day-a-week schedule every Wednesday to Sunday.
The outdoor events will take place on the plaza of the DuSable Museum Roundhouse, 5700 South Cottage Grove Avenue. Each night is dedicated to a different genre: DuJazz Wednesday, DuDiaspora Thursday, DuHouse Friday, DuComedy Saturday, and DuSteppin’ Day Party.
Tickets for each of the DuSummer series can be purchased on the DuSable website. The prices range from $10 to $25 per event.
In addition to the DuSummer Series, DuSable will also host a grand reopening reception on Juneteenth. Along with Juneteenth, the holiday that honors the ending of slavery, the opening reception will also celebrate the museum’s 60th anniversary. The reopening event will be open and free to the public and includes a “Welcome Back” ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
Muralist Dorian Sylvain is working with DuSable to host an exhibit featuring artwork from last summer’s civil unrest that will be unveiled during the Juneteenth ceremony. Sylvain was commissioned to do a mural project with DuSable and Roundhouse last summer, including work that provided commentary on racial tensions.
Sylvain said she worked with Chip Moody, who is the manager of community relations at DuSable, to curate the exhibit in the museum, “There's got to be 100 murals stored right now in the DuSable. And so, our intent is to pull out as many of them as we can and to display them,” she said.
Sylvain says that the Juneteenth celebration will act as a soft opening for the exhibit. Although all of the work won’t be up, they hope to have a majority of it displayed for the celebration. DuSable has also partnered with the organization Prison + Neighborhood Arts Project, which teaches art classes to inmates at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois. The inmates at Stateville have designed a mural that will be a part of a public mural painting during the Juneteenth celebration.
DuSable will have free admission from June 19 to June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.