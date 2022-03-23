As everyone has probably noticed by now, Chicago Restaurant Week runs more than a week. The fifteenth annual incarnation kicks off March 25 (though there were a couple of special events earlier in the month) and continues through April 10. During this period, hundreds of restaurants all over the city and suburbs are offering prix fixe menus: $25 for brunch or lunch and/or $39 and/or $55 for dinner, not counting beverages, tax and tip. This year, because of the pandemic, most of the meals are available for take-out and delivery as well as dine-in.
Occasionally the prices are a deal compared to the regular menus, but even when that isn't the case, the event is a welcome invitation to try someplace new — or revisit an old favorite. If you want to stay close to home, here's what you'll find at the Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore participants. More information, reservations and online ordering are available at https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week/.
HYDE PARK
Virtue Restaurant & Bar
Since it opened in 2018, Virtue has become one of the most celebrated restaurants in the city and beyond for its elevated Southern cuisine. Recently, chef and owner Erick Williams was named a finalist for a James Beard Award in the Best Chef Great Lakes category, and chef de cuisine Damarr Brown is a competitor on Bravo's “Top Chef: Houston.” Together they created the three-course restaurant week dinner for $55, much of it drawn from the regular lineup.
For starters, dubbed “small ration,” diners can choose a black kale salad with smoked chestnuts and Cypress Grove Midnight Moon goat cheese in a pomegranate vinaigrette or cornmeal-dusted fried green tomatoes with poached gulf shrimp and Leroy's remoulade.
The “large ration” options are Gulf shrimp with Marsh Hen Mill coarse-ground yellow grits and shrimp etouffee or Cajun jambalaya featuring Carolina gold rice, braised chicken and andouille sausage (but no tomatoes, unlike the Creole version). Save room for the “sweet ration”: house-made banana pudding with Nilla wafers and house-made cool whip, or red velvet cake layered with cream cheese frosting.
1462 E 53rd St., 773-947-8831
Mesler Chicago
Opened in 2018 in the boutique Sophy Hotel, Mesler Chicago isn't as well-known as Virtue, but the handsome 120-seat restaurant with an outdoor patio is equally upscale, if not more so. Executive Chef Alejandro Arreola's four-course restaurant week dinner menu ($55) begins with wild mushroom soup garnished with green garlic puree, croutons and microgreens, followed by a house salad augmented with citrus-marinated chioggia beets, hazelnuts, pears, arugula and fresh goat cheese.
Three main-course choices are a seared 5-ounce beef fillet with ramp puree, fried radish, ivory mushrooms and red wine sauce; sauteed turbot with forbidden black rice, pea puree and white asparagus in lemon-butter sauce, and freshly made casarecce pasta (tubes with curly edges and a groove down the middle) tossed with asparagus, tomatoes, burrata, prosciutto and pistachio pesto.
For dessert, there's wild berry sorbet with yogurt, cardamom and citrus or an apricot financier with mascarpone cream and berry coulis.
Sophy Hotel Hyde Park, 1411 E. 53rd St., 773-289-1003
14 Parish Restaurant & Rhum Bar
Caribbean and American-fusion cuisine and more than 125 rums are among the draws at the festive 14 Parish Restaurant & Rhum Bar. The three-course $55 Restaurant Week menu offers a choice of five starters, among them the very popular jerk-marinated Caribbean wings and an unusual take on elote featuring roasted corn-off-the-cob and multicolored peppers in cream sauce, accompanied by plantain chips. The others are coconut conch chowder, coconut shrimp or a Caribbean wedge salad.
Entree picks include sweet and spicy short rib with glazed lobster tail, served with cabbage and cream-style corn muffins; red snapper escovitch with cabbage and rice and peas; twin lobster tails with coconut mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, and salmon and shrimp rasta pasta, fettuccine in spicy cream sauce with Cajun grilled shrimp and a jerk salmon fillet. The top dessert is Brown Sugar caramel rum cake, a collaboration with Brown Sugar Bakery, but you can also opt for fried dough with rum sauce or a rum raisin sundae.
Speaking of rum, owner Raquel Fields has a few suggestions of cocktails to pair with specific dishes. Try the Petro (Plantation Original, Giffard pineapple, Tiki and Angostura bitters) with the short rib, the Gang Gang Sara martini (Cihuatan 8 rum, velvet falernum, orgeat, pineapple, lime, and Tiki bitters) with the red snapper and the Mai Tai a Trois (Plantation 3 Star & Double Dark, orgeat, triple sec and lime) with the lobster tails.
1644 E. 53rd St., 312-291-8379
WOODLAWN
Exquisite 501
Open for breakfast, lunch and monthly pop-up dinners with guest chefs, Exquisite 501 also is the home of Exquisite Catering & Events including a meal prep operation, classes and a shared kitchen. For restaurant week, executive chef Tiffany Williams has created two three-course $55 menus.
The first begins with Brazilian black bean soup, followed by cherry-wood-smoked Atlantic salmon with house-made pappardelle and creamy sun-dried tomato pesto. The finale is cookie ganache rum cake. Mushroom Parmesan broth is the opener for the second menu. The main course is a surf and turf combo of Asian five-spiced short ribs with Yukon Gold potato puree and shishito pineapple shrimp with pickled peppers. For dessert, an aptly named chocolate decadent cake, chocolate ganache and raspberry coulis with meringue and fresh whipped cream.
501 E. 61st St.,773-234-2889
SOUTH SHORE
Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine
Begun as a private catering business, Majani is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in vegan cuisine. Owner/chef Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel (known as “Chef T”) draws on his African heritage to develop Southern dishes using fresh seasonal ingredients and plant-based proteins, while his pastry-chef wife Nasya Emmanuel makes mouth-watering vegan desserts.
Their restaurant week $25 lunch menu brings together BBQ cauliflower, a lightly battered and fried favorite coated with barbecue sauce, and a choice of sandwiches, among them a black-eyed pea burger and a sloppy joe made with ground lentils. A house beverage — ginger lemonade, sorrel or a mix — is included. The cauliflower and beverage also are on the $39 dinner menu, along with soup of the day and a soul bowl, such as a vegetable stir fry, vegetable gumbo with vegan shrimp and sausage and yellow rice, or beans (red, black or chickpeas) with greens, rice and cornbread. To finish, a cupcake: German chocolate, double chocolate, lemon, strawberry or carrot.
7167 S. Exchange Ave., 773-359-4019
Mary Jane Cafe
Mary Jane Cafe bills itself as the first Black-owned dispensary cafe in Chicago, but you can opt for food that isn't infused with CBD as well as food that is at this casual Mediterranean-inspired spot. The three Restaurant Week menus all are variations on the house sampler. The $25 lunch offers your choice of honey jerk salmon fillet, cilantro lime chicken kebab or herb-rubbed rack of lamb on a bed of Amarillo basmati rice pilaf with mixed green salad in a citrus vinaigrette and buttery za’atar pita. The $39 dinner gives you all three proteins, and the $55 dinner lets you choose two but feeds two people. For all, you can substitute garden-roasted vegetables.
7112 S. Yates Blvd., 773-570-7707
Slab BBQ
At press time, the Restaurant Week menu hadn't been posted, and my request for information wasn't answered, but the Trice family's Slab BBQ is known for the Southern-style Chicago barbecue that comes from its high-heat, hickory-fueled aquarium smoker. Specialties include St. Louis ribs, three types of hot links and humongous turkey legs that have been marinated in a secret spice rub for two days and smoked for ten-to-twelve hours. All the sides — smoky greens, fresh-cut fries, baked beans, mac and cheese — are made in-house daily. The place is take-out only, but remember to inhale the aromas while you're there.
1918 E. 71st St., 773-966-5018
