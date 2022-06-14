Erick Williams, owner and head chef of the Hyde Park restaurant Virtue, was named the best chef of the Great Lakes region, besting four other nominees at the June 13 James Beard Foundation Awards.
"I didn't get here of myself or by myself," Williams said at the ceremony held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. "I got here by way of my community — by way of my culture, by way of my family, and by way of the many trailblazers who were looked over, who were discarded and who were discounted — that allowed me to have a path, recipes, ingenuity and confidence to produce food day in and day out, that both feeds the heart, mind, spirit and soul."
Shortly after opening in November 2018, Virtue's Southern African American cuisine received an excellent review in the Tribune ("a winning combination of technique, nostalgia and personality"). Virtue was soon thereafter named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine, and The New York Times put Williams, a Chicago native, on a list of Black chefs changing food in America.
In March 2020, the Tribune named Williams chef of the year. Then came the pandemic; by April, the restaurant had ceased takeout service and was working to deliver meals to front-line health care workers.
By February 2021, after another Covid-19 indoor dining shutdown, Williams told the Tribune that Virtue was in "survival mode," employing 12 people, down from 36 as normal. Despite the financial and operational strain, Williams noted how "extremely supportive" the community had been to his restaurant.
A few months later, indoor dining restrictions ended. A year later, Williams has announced plans to open a second restaurant in Hyde Park, serving New Orleans-style po-boy sandwiches at the former Jolly Pumpkins storefront, 5215 S. Harper Ave. His other restaurant, Mustard Seed Kitchen, is open at 49 E. Cermak Road.
The 2022 awards were the James Beard Foundation's first since 2019. The organization cancelled its 2020 awards after nominees had already been named in an acknowledgement of the devastation the pandemic wrought on the industry: restaurants closed, workers sickened or laid off.
That decision followed a late-2010s reckoning about the lack of diversity in the awards, which are the most-prestigious in the United States for restaurants, food publishing and journalism. More than two-thirds of those who won awards in 2018 were women, people of color of both.
The awards and the titular foundation are named after James Beard, a 20th century chef and cookbook author whose ceaseless, passionate championing of American cuisine helped lead to its elevation and celebration by the nation's culinary elite at a time when limp continental cuisine de rigueur in the country's fine dining.
