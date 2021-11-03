Indian and Filipino cuisine is now on the weekday menu at the Currency Exchange Cafe, artist Theaster Gates' space on the University of Chicago Arts Block, 305 E. Garfield Blvd., and on Thursday evenings, there is music and craft cocktails to boot.
“The culinary arts are critical tools for preserving culture, for storytelling and for forming connections,” said Gates, who founded and is the executive director of the Rebuild Foundation, in a statement. “The South Side has a rich history, one informed by the family recipes and the local epicureans in our community. The flavors of our shared histories unite us, and I’m thrilled to support the creative ambitions of Pour Souls and Collective Ventures in residency at Retreat.”
Pour Souls is a Black-owned cocktail company Chicago-native and bar industry veteran Tim Williams founded in 2011. Williams is also tending bar at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave. on Sundays.
In an interview, Williams said he has worked his way up the industry totem pole, learning his craft as he ascended. As the craft cocktails have come into vogue, he said his fundamental philosophy is doing basics well, thereby making high-end bartending as a whole better.
"I do believe that in this scenario it is absolutely within somebody's rights and reasonable expectations that if they're paying me $13 to make them a cocktail, that cocktail is going to be pretty good," he said. "You don't need to reinvent the wheel. You just need to be really good at making classics, really good at understanding how to innovate those classics. But at the end of the day, cocktails need to taste good, cocktails need to be accessible, cocktails need to be something that people crave and not just have one of and then switch to beer or wine."
His Retreat menu includes an old fashioned with Chinese five spice and brown sugar, a "block party" mule with raspberry, hibiscus, ginger and lime, a "pink pigeon" paloma with both mezcal and tequila, grapefruit, agave, lime and few drops of sea salt solution ("To accentuate the nice bitter freshness of the grapefruit," Williams said) and a "salt life" margarita with orange-infused agave and lime.
Pour Souls, which is a cocktail consultancy, also sells starters; each cocktail on the menu is based on one of those starters.
Chef Jazer Syed of Collective Ventures has more than 10 years experience in the culinary world, from charcuterie to butchery to sous chef experience. During the pandemic, he worked some catering gigs and private events, coming into contact with Retreat, and was asked to begin a residency.
On a recent menu (he changes them frequently): a little bucket of Filipino adobo chicken wings ($8), spicy noodle salad (crispy shallots, crisp, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onion, cucumber and a medium-boiled egg, $7), garlic butter shrimp with tomato salad and garlic rice ($10) and cream puffs with purple ube Chantilly cream, two for $4.
Raised by immigrant parents in Dearborn, Michigan, Syed said, "I like to think that my food is Asian-American. Not in the sense that it's fusion — it's more survivability. My parents came to this country, they taught me Indian food, they taught me Filipino food, but in the scope of American availability. Being able to find the right rice or using a different kind of lime, using certain types of spices — just to be able to recreate your family's food and have that idea of tradition, but also adapt to your surroundings.
"As a chef and as a businessperson, you know you have to sell things, and you have to come across in a way that people can accept it. Instead of calling something 'biryani,' it's 'spiced rice.' I hate to even do that, but with food in a cafe, I have this chance to show people and help them explore my culture and the culture I've been raised with, and I want to be able to do it in a less-threatening way," he said in an interview.
At Retreat, he can introduce customers to mango pickles, or to Filipino adobo, the island nation's national dish of chicken marinated in a pungent mix of vinegar, soy sauce and plenty of garlic, bay leaves and black pepper.
"I've cooked here for a couple months now, and I understand what people want to eat and the vibe of the whole cocktail hour," Syed said. Even though he is serving a bucket of chicken on the South Side, he said the rave reviews he is getting from customers "is welcoming to here, especially when it's stuff that does reach a different culture and does have a more foreign feel than a regular burger or sandwich."
During the day, Retreat functions as a co-working space with WiFi and small meeting spaces. The Monday Coffee Company is continuing its presence there. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a Thursday happy hour from 5-8 p.m., during which local musicians perform live. Cash and credit cards are accepted, though tips can only be accepted with cash.
The Pour Souls and Collective Ventures residencies run through Dec. 31.
