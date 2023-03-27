Much has changed since Rajiv Joseph started writing “Describe the Night” in 2014, but his epic examination of the interaction of truth and falsehood, fact and fiction, life and art seems more relevant than ever.
We may know little about the 90 years of Russian history he compacts into slightly less than three hours, but the proliferation here and now of fake news, misinformation, boldface lies and censorship is equally to the point.
Reinvention is a universal process. In a scene set in 1989 (the year the Berlin Wall fell) in the KGB records bureau, an ancient official says to his younger counterpart: “Behold, young Vladimir, The black magic marker. The most useful tool in all of communism. There is nothing that cannot be eventually crossed out and changed. This is what we are here to do.” Later, the floppy disk is credited for the same ability.
Just this morning, an article in the New York Times called out all the leading chatbots for making stuff up, which has been dubbed “hallucination.” “Because the systems do not have an understanding of what is true and what is not,” it said, “they may generate text that is completely false.”
The cleverness of Joseph's convoluted storytelling is that he practices what he promulgates. A mystery of sorts, the nonlinear tale jumps around in time and place, mixing historical figures and made-up characters and fleshing out real lives with fictional events. Like the red journal that's central to the plot, the play is an exercise in embellishment — brought to life with a full measure of humor and brutality by director Austin Pendleton and his outstanding ensemble.
That journal belongs to Isaac Babel (James Vincent Meredith; Jon Hudson Odom March 25-April 1), the Russian Jewish writer (1894-1940) we first see working as a journalist for a wire service in 1920 during Russia's invasion of Poland. On the battlefield he has an imagined (by the playwright) meeting with Nikolai (Yasen Peyankov in one of his best performances), a young soldier, and they get into a more-or-less friendly argument over whether the personal impressions Babel is recording in the journal can be considered true.
One thread of the action looks at the relationship between Babel and Nikolai, actually Nikolai Yezhov, who became chief of Josef Stalin's secret police, the NKVD, overseeing the height of the horrific purges. This thread includes an affair between Babel and Nikolai's wife, Yevgenia (Sally Murphy), which really happened; Nikolai's warnings to Babel to confess nothing and the writer's eventual arrest, interrogation by Nikolai and execution in 1940.
While the real Yezhov was executed shortly after Babel, Joseph's persists into curmudgeonly old age and is seen locked away in the KGB basement records bureau wielding that black magic marker for Vladimir, nicknamed Vova (Glenn Davis), stand-in for the powerful leader currently in the news. Nikolai also tasks Vova with placing Urzula (Charence Higgins), a young woman he says is his granddaughter, under surveillance and keeping her from leaving East Germany, which she desperately wants to do.
Urzula, the playwright's invention, is about to get out of Dresden when Vova finds and tries to intimidate her. But she turns the tables on him with the help of her now-aged yet feisty grandmother Yevgenia, who in Joseph's telling lives to be at least 110, though in reality she committed suicide in 1938 in a mental hospital. The other component of the women's success is the second appearance of qureshi, a live-leech soup of symbolic importance I will not describe for fear of inducing nightmares.
Urzula, who is not who Nikolai says she is, turns up again in the famous plane crash on April 10, 2010 near the Russian city of Smolensk that killed the Polish president and much of the Polish government, sparking conspiracy theories that persist to this day. So does Babel's red journal. So does Vova, who captures and interrogates Mariya (Caroline Neff), a Russian journalist who was there to report on something innocuous but then wanted to find out what happened. She almost escapes apprehension thanks to a young Polish car-rental agent Feliks (Jack Cain), but he gets caught and punished instead.
Joseph's jigsaw puzzle may have you reeling, but he ties up all the loose ends with a nifty twist worthy of any good mystery. The staging is relatively simple but effective. Collette Pollard's scenic design features a mirror-finish black floor from which an elevator rises to create the illusion of a basement, as well as elegant chandeliers and a number of witty visual images, among them an endless file drawer. Keith Parham's lighting and Pornchanok Kanchanabanca's sound design complement the settings, while Raquel Adorno's costumes suggest the different periods without belaboring the issue.
Many people may find “Describe the Night” too esoteric, but I really liked it. Some parts were horrifying, especially in light of current events, but others were hilarious, providing necessary relief. It also made me wonder if, and how, we can ever know what's true.
