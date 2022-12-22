“Cavalleria Rusticana” is a one-act opera first performed in 1890 that immediately captivated audiences with its simple yet relatable story and tragic conclusion, all stemming from jealousy. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s own recording label, CSO Resound, has released a recording of Pietro Mascagni’s tale of rustic chivalry based on the short story and subsequent play by Giovanni Verga. This CD was recorded live at Symphony Center in February of 2020. It is a pre-pandemic gem, now lavishly produced for post-pandemic enjoyment.
The plot centers on the eternal love triangle. The opera is set in a small Sicilian village where Turiddu has seduced Santuzza and promised her marriage. But he strays and returns to a previous lover, Lola. Santuzza begs her beloved Turiddu to leave Lola and return to her, but he refuses, even though Lola is now married to Alfio. Overcome, Santuzza discloses the Lola–Turiddu affair to Alfio who challenges Turiddu and one of them is dead before the opera curtain falls.
Mascagni’s Sicily is adorned with charming, captivating music evoking simple village life overlaid with Christian mystery, as the story takes place entirely on an Easter morning, with the village church service often becoming part of the story. The libretto by Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci is tight, taut, and clear.
Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Chorus (prepared by director Duain Wolfe), and an array of fine soloists. Muti’s deep understanding of the score is evident from the very first strains of the music. As the opera opens, a quiet prelude introduces the story, with different string sections entering one after the other creating musical shafts of light that announce the dawn. The heartbreak is there as well as glimpses of hope and possible redemption. Later, with a section involving the chorus, Muti creates swells and swirls of music that morph from dance-like joy to somber reflection.
Throughout, the orchestra sounds fantastic, from the enchanting fairy dust coming from the harp to the brassy bravado coming from the winds and brass. There is a quiet organ to sing for the church, and there are delicate strings to mark the tears of the bereft.
One of the most famous excerpts from this opera involves no singing. It is the Intermezzo that precedes the opera’s climax which has taken on its own life as an orchestral staple outside the opera house. Muti’s treatment of this quiet, reflective music is to give it room to breathe, but he gives off no odor of sentimentality. It unfolds slowly, with small bursts of blossoming sound gracefully crying to the heavens.
The singers have been well chosen, led by Piero Pretti as Turiddu. His serenade to Lola (marked “behind the curtain” in the libretto) is recorded so that you can tell he is “far away” (even if just from the microphone) and that adds a haunting effect to the recording. Here is a tenor with heft who brings us sensuous sound when serenading his married lover Lola, cold disdain when rejecting Santuzza, and remarkable tenderness mixed with regret when his last words to his mother are to take care of Santuzza and give him one last kiss.
Mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili is a ravishing Santuzza, whose love for Turiddu has made his rejection of her unbearable. She has steely and secure high notes, and delectable and earthy sounding lower notes.
Alfio, the wronged husband, is sung with delicious bluster and vitality by baritone Luca Salsi. He makes his entrance with “Il cavallo scalpita” and treats it like he’s driving into the village at the head of an enormous parade in his own honor. His testosterone-laden performance perfectly sets up the later Alfio–Turiddu confrontation, and the energy in his performance is marvelous.
There are fine singers in the smaller roles as well. Mezzo-soprano Ronnita Miller is a touching Lucia, the mother of Turiddu. She opens the story with a well-loved son and ends it wondering what has all gone wrong.
The Chicago Symphony Chorus does superb work, with the women’s chorus in the “Regina coeli” sounding absolutely gorgeous and the village scenes have just the right amount of boisterous enthusiasm. The chorus displays beautiful balance throughout as well as admirable blending of voices.
The recording is about 77 minutes and takes a single CD. It has been engineered to eliminate audience noise, including applause, and it is hard to discern that this recording was made live, it is so clean and clear.
The accompanying booklet has the complete libretto, although it takes a short while to become accustomed to the fact that none of the repeats are in the text, so as you follow the text sometimes you have to go backwards for parts that are repeated.
The accompanying notes by Phillip Huscher, who has been an exemplary program annotator for the CSO for some years, are detailed and interesting. “Cavalleria Rusticana” was not only Mascagni’s biggest hit, it was really his only hit. So you feel the heat of embarrassment for this composer as Huscher tells us that when he met Queen Victoria she asked him, “Signor Mascagni, when will you give us another ‘Cavalleria’?”
“Cavalleria Rusticana” asks us to consider the clashes between love and honor, justice and violence. Riccardo Muti and the orchestra and chorus have provided the roadmap so that you can draw your own conclusions as if Mascagni were next to you, urging you on. Visit CSO.org for more information on this and other CSO Resound recordings.
