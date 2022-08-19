In July, Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., appointed Gabrielle Randle-Bent as associate artistic director. The 34-year-old scholar, dramaturg and director is the first to hold this position since May of 1993, when Charles Newell was hired by Nicholas Rudall before being promoted to artistic director a year later.
“The theater and the position have changed a lot since I started,” Newell said. “My role in 1993 was just to help Nick keep the artistic process moving forward. Gabby's job involves many different responsibilities across the whole organization, including advising on season planning, managing the development of new work and prioritizing community engagement, something no one even spoke to me about when I arrived.”
Newell said that hiring an associate artistic director has been part of the theater's strategic plans over the last 15 years, but that other needs intervened until this year. He added that Randle-Bent's combination of scholarship and performance knowledge made her a perfect match.
“She has a wonderful way of making space in the rehearsal room where everyone feels equally engaged, empowered and part of a collaborative effort,” he explained.“We're thrilled to have her.”
Randle-Bent has actually been working with the theater since 2019, when she became the inaugural Court Theatre Research Fellow. In this role she served as dramaturg for shows “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf” and “Oedipus Rex.” With Newell, she co-directed “The Tragedy of Othello, The Moor of Venice.”
During her fellowship year, Randle-Bent also co-founded the Civic Actor Studio (CAS), a University of Chicago-Court Theatre collaboration that brings together South Side civic leaders for a four-day retreat. During the long weekend, participants examine the various leadership roles they play by reading dramatic texts, taking part in theater-based exercises and creating scenes on stage to help them access their voice, power and the wide range of “characters” they contain.
“The ongoing program is a way for educators, artists and other civic leaders to discuss problems and create possibilities together, rather than just working individually,” Randle-Bent said.
A native of Arlington, Texas, Randle-Bent got her bachelor’s degree in Drama and Sociology from Stanford University in 2009, and a master’s degree in Performance as Public Practice, as well as theater history and criticism, from the University of Texas at Austin in 2016. Between degrees, she lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for several small companies.
“I wasn't getting the opportunities I expected,” she recalled. “There weren't a lot of young Black female directors at the time, and I wasn't taken seriously. It made me understand that theater and storytelling were the most important things I could do in the world.”
Randle-Bent said that deciding to become an academic was a “political” move because it would give her credibility—albeit with a new level of accountability. So she entered the interdisciplinary PhD program in theater and drama at Northwestern University in 2016, and since 2019 has been working on her dissertation on Blackness, Affect and Heterogeneity, while also being a Senior Lecturer in the Theater and Performance Studies program at the U. of C.
“I plan to defend my dissertation in the next year,” Randle-Bent said. “In the last two years I had two children rather than writing two chapters.”
Randle-Bent admitted that she'd only spent about 36 hours in Chicago before moving here. She met her husband at Northwestern, and they initially lived in Evanston, but a little more than a year ago, they bought a house in North Kenwood-Bronzeville.
“It's the best thing we've ever done as a family,” she said. “We moved to the South Side because of my relationship with Court and the university, and the more I've worked with community leaders and gotten to know the people, restaurants, businesses and beaches, which have become part of my daily life, the more I love being here.”
Build Coffee in the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., is one of Randle-Bent's favorite places, as is Carver 47 Food & Wellness Market, 1050 E. 47th St. She's also a fan of popular 53rd Street establishments Virtue, Silver Room and Rajun Cajun, as well as the new Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
In addition to her other duties at Court, Randle-Bent is making her solo directorial debut at the theater in November with “The Island,” Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona's play about a pair of South African political prisoners who toil at futile tasks in a quarry by day and secretly rehearse a two-man version of “Antigone” at night. Preceding this debut, in October, she and Tasia A. Jones will co-direct the world premiere of J. Nicole Brooks' adaptation of Eve L. Ewing's “1919” for Steppenwolf for Young Adults.
More than anything, Randle-Bent said that her love affair with Court Theatre has led to a love affair with the South Side of Chicago.
“I would love for this theater to truly, and fully—whatever that means, because I'm not the one who gets to define it—be a reflection of the communities that make this one of the most spectacularly alive places that I have ever been. That's what I'm most looking forward to as associate artistic director.”
