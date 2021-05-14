Seven years after its establishment, a South Shore nonprofit dedicated to centering and celebration of Black women, girls and gender-nonconforming creatives in film and television is getting a physical space.
Located at 2310 E. 75th St., the Sisters in Cinema Media Arts Center will feature a small movie theater, an art gallery, a rotating archival exhibit space, a classroom and a conference room available for community use, according to nonprofit founder and CEO Dr. Yvonne Wellbon.
Sisters in Cinema will host free classes for youth and adults in the space, and the conference rooms can also be reserved by members of the public, with a special emphasis on South Shore residents.
“Don’t think of it as just a cinema house,” said Wellbon. “I imagine book clubs will meet there. I imagine some block clubs will be there. It’s really an opportunity to come together. It’s for the community, so the community needs to be involved in creating it.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the Media Arts Center’s groundbreaking ceremony last month, saying of Wellbon, “Her journey is a journey of love of city, love of art and cinema, and being really focused and determined. This is really what artists do, they are the creative, innovative engines. They start with something that’s a germ of an idea and they pursue it to its fullest capacity.”
The Media Arts Center represents the culmination of 30 years of Wellbon’s work in film production, historical research and community building among media-makers.
The Sisters in Cinema nonprofit, which never had a physical community space before, grew out of Wellbon’s research into the history of Black women filmmakers. Its past work included crowdsourced fundraising and a website with historical information on the topic of her doctoral history dissertation at Northwestern University: “Sisters in Cinema: Case Studies of Three First-Time Achievements Made by African American Women Directors in the 1990s.”
She explained, “When I started film school, I only knew one African American woman director. Her name was Julie Dash. One of my professors told me that maybe I was the second one, but I knew there had to be more. So I set out to find my ‘sisters in cinema.’ I wanted to know what I was a part of.”
Upon finishing her dissertation in 2001, Wellbon created a documentary, also called “Sisters in Cinema,” narrating some of the cinematic history recounted in her writing.
In the course of running the website and completing her graduate research, Wellbon said she amassed a large archive of Black women media-maker’s work and papers; selections from this archive will be on display at the Media Arts Center. In 2014, she established Sisters in Cinema as a nonprofit, with the aim of fostering community among Black women creatives, archiving their work and aiding them in their film productions.
Though the nonprofit directs its work at this demographic, Wellbon said that Sisters in Cinema’s focus is not exclusive. “Even though our programming is primarily for black women, gender non-conforming folks, and black girls,” she said, “we’re also creating space for the larger community.”
Sisters in Cinema expanded after securing a city Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant in 2017, which enabled Wellbon to hire staff and begin hosting classes and meetings, primarily in spaces at the University of Chicago.
The non-profit has so far offered six documentary fellowships to Black women filmmakers, gatherings for aspiring filmmakers and media-makers through their bi-monthly Sister Social event, courses in social media campaigns to teenagers through its newsroom program and courses in television screenwriting through its Black Lesbian Writers’ Room.
In the final class of that course, students simulated a TV screenwriting session, creating episode scripts and ideas based off of Wellbon’s show-in-development, “American Pride,” about the lives of Black lesbian women growing up in the 1970s.
“We had someone who’s currently a teenager and then somebody who was a teenager in the ‘70s, and everybody in between,” Wellbon said. “Participants interviewed the subject of the show, they got to meet that person and interview them. What they were developing wasn’t necessarily accurate to what happened in their lives, it was just inspired by them.”
“Oftentimes we have folks in our community who are great storytellers, family members who everyone gathers round to hear. That person could be working on a series, right? What we did with the writer’s room was invite those storytellers into the room, in addition to those folks who are studying screenwriting.”
At the Sister Socials, Black women gather to share their ideas for how they want to build out the Media Arts Center and the organization more broadly.
“We had a town hall to get a sense of what they’re concerned with,” Wellbon said. “We made vision boards. What’s interesting is that there’s really a need for a space of healing, wellness and self-care. You wouldn’t think that that’s the first thing people would ask for. You’d think they would ask for money for their films. That did come up, but it was interesting that there was a lot of discussion about taking care of ourselves.”
Wellbon emphasized the variety of ways in which the organization is seeking to engage with South Shore residents, including, most recently, hosting walking tours down the 75th Street commercial corridor.
“We start at 75th and Jeffery,” said Wellbon. “An instructor leads us through stretches, and then we learn the history of the street. We see Michelle Obama’s house, we see the Media Arts Center being built. We train members of the community to lead the tours too. They can learn the history and have some money in their pocket.”
Though COVID-19 has made it harder to obtain certain construction materials and delayed work on the Media Arts Center, Wellbon said she is still confident that it will be built by this fall. The organization continues to fundraise in anticipation of opening, both through foundation grants and by soliciting donations.
Wellbon described the advantage of Sisters in Cinema finally having its own space. Even with the University of Chicago and Northwestern, she said, “A lot of people never get to be in those spaces. There have to be other spaces to learn. There needs to be opportunities for everybody.”
