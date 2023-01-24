A one-day choral festival celebrating the legacy and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place this Sunday, Jan. 29.
The festival, “Proclaim Liberty,” will be held at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., and is co-hosted by the Hyde Park-based women’s choir Le Cantanti di Chicago and the Hyde Park and Kenwood Interfaith Council (HPKIFC).
The evening will feature arrangements from international composers, gospel songs and a song from Leviticus, performed in Hebrew, which invites the audience to “proclaim liberty.”
“To me, that’s a rousing call to do what Dr. King has commanded us to do, to work for justice,” said Le Cantanti di Chicago founder Dhilanthi Fernando. “So there’s a lot of depth in the program.”
The choir held its first concert in the spring of 2015. Le Cantanti di Chicago has held annual December concerts until this year, opting for the winter choral festival instead.
Five other groups will also perform: the Baha’i House of Worship, Chatham Choral Ensemble, Hyde Park Union Church, Greater Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church and St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish.
The audience will have two opportunities to sing along.
The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave. There is a $20 suggested donation with all proceeds going to support the Anti-Violence Task Force of HPKIFC. More information at lecantanti.org.
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.
