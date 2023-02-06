After a long pandemic-induced hiatus, Chicago Shakespeare Theater's WorldStage Series returns with an in-person production of Wise Children's “Wuthering Heights” that celebrates the possibilities of live theater.
Adapted from Emily Brontë’s 1847 gothic novel by Wise Children's artistic director Emma Rice and directed by her, the co-production with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre combines action-packed storytelling with music, dance, puppetry and inventive staging. The production casts the classic tale in an arguably more contemporary, if sometimes confusing, light.
For starters, Rice replaces the narrator with the “moors,” anywhere from three to nearly all the actors headed by the Leader of the Yorkshire Moors (Jordan Laviniere) in a twig headdress and flowing skirt. They move the tale forward and function as a kind of Greek chorus, providing explanations and commentary.
Roiling storm clouds and driving rain by video and sound designer Simon Baker cover an upstage screen, creating the wind-swept moors of Northern England. Vicki Mortimer's set, enhanced by Jai Morjaria's lighting, consists mostly of groups of doors and tree-like stacks of chairs wheeled around by the cast to represent settings ranging from the decaying Wuthering Heights estate and neighboring Thrushcross Grange to the docks of Liverpool. Her costumes are all over the place, from Catherine's 1980s party dress over a shift to the town doctor in tails and turquoise rubber gloves.
Ian Ross's music also is all over the place, though folk and rock dominate. It's played by a four-person onstage band including music director Pat Moran, plus a couple of the actors. The lyrics, unfortunately, can be hard to decipher. The choreography, most of it for the “moors,” is by Ella Murfitt. Kev McCurdy directed the fearsome fights, and John Leader designed the puppets.
“Wuthering Heights” lasts nearly three hours — extended on opening night by a first-act delay due to unexplained technical difficulties — but don't expect the smoldering romance and undying passion you may remember from the 1939 film starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon, which in any case only covered the first half of the novel.
Instead, Rice crams in so much plot detail into this revenge tragedy about two connected, competing families that there's little room for character development, and it can be hard to keep track of who's who, even with cast members holding up small chalkboards with the names of the deceased scrawled on them. To make matters worse, the tone swings back and forth from whimsically irreverent to deadly serious with little rhyme or reason. Most disturbing, Heathcliff (Liam Tamne), the man at the center of it all, is so abusive and despicable that it is impossible to have any sympathy for him.
Heathcliff comes into the picture when the widowed Mr. Earnshaw (TJ Holmes) finds the dark-haired orphan boy on the docks at Liverpool and brings him home to Wuthering Heights and his two children. Catherine (Katy Ellis filling in for Leah Brotherhead) forms an instant bond with him. Hindley (Tama Phethean) hates the newcomer, beats him regularly and kicks him out of the house when Mr. Earnshaw dies.
Rice deals in passing with the class and race differences that distinguish Heathcliff, and she presents the Lintons at Thrushcross Grange as richer and more refined than the Earnshaws without really exploring the symbolic differences in the novel.
We do get a lot of Heathcliff and Catherine tormenting each other with equal cruelty, or so it seems. She marries Edgar Linton (Sam Archer) because he's rich and will give her a place in society. Heathcliff leaves but returns three years later a successful man, whereupon he marries Edgar's sister Isabella (Georgia Bruce) out of spite. And before all this, Catherine's brother Hindley marries Frances (Eleanor Sutton), the only person he ever loves.
But, alas, love leads to death and a desire for vengeance, setting up the next generation. Frances dies giving birth to Hareton (Phethean), whereupon his father Hindley becomes a drunk and a gambler easily ruined by Heathcliff who takes everything from him including Wuthering Heights. Isabella leaves Heathcliff because he hates her, but after she gives birth to their son, Little Linton (a fine comic turn by Bruce), his father claims him. And Catherine dies giving birth to Cathy (Sutton), who Heathcliff uses to punish her father Edgar Linton by making her marry effete and childish Little Linton.
In a couple of cases, the cast doubling clarifies relationships, but mostly it doesn't. There is a happy ending of sorts, though, even if it involves another pair of first cousins — Cathy and Hareton — getting together. Heathcliff and his Catherine are finally reunited (in death) but, by this time, we're likely to think the world is well rid of him.
Emma Rice often is hailed as a groundbreaking theater-maker, but even though there's much to admire in the stagecraft of Wise Children's “Wuthering Heights,” I left the theater thinking that Lookingglass Theatre could have done it just as well or better. Actually, I'll find out later this month when Lookingglass stages a world premiere adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s “Villette.”
