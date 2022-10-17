I have often said that William Grant Still (1895-1978) is the greatest American composer you’ve never heard of. So, it was with excitement that I went downtown to the Harris Theater Thursday night, Oct. 13 to hear the Chicago Philharmonic perform Still’s first symphony, known as the “Afro-American.” Before they dug into the music, Scott Speck, artistic director and principal conductor of the Chicago Philharmonic, spoke briefly about it.
Speck said that he had spoken with Judith Anne Still, the composer’s daughter who runs a business selling her father’s scores (who had composed nearly 200 works). She told him that since the summer of 2020 – following the police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota – her phones have been ringing off the hook with interest in her father’s music.
The Chicago Philharmonic offered a spirited performance, with the muted, bluesy trumpet providing particular interest. Still believed that the blues represented “an expression of the hopes and yearnings” of Black Americans and this performance seemed to capture that. I loved the brass section, though more than once I wished the performers were standing so that we could hear them better. Speck captured the interesting rhythms of the work and the players were thoroughly committed.
Also on the program was Still’s friend Florence Price, an American classical composer and pianist, who spent the last years of her life here in Chicago. Although she is best known for her songs, the Philharmonic selected an excellent example of her symphonic output with “Ethiopia’s Shadow in America” (originally for piano). Speck gave it serious treatment and the sadness was palpable. The plaintive melodies and folk idioms were drawn out well.
There was a lush reading of the “Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4” by Villa-Lobos, and a fantastically peppy and get-up-and-dance reading of “Danzón No. 2. “Mourao” by Guerra-Peixe and Pereira was a delightful work stuffed with Brazilian folk themes. Bingham’s “Monograph” seemed out of place on the program and was dominated by an awkward ostinato.
One conclusion that I drew from this concert is that it had a wider range than many concerts of, say, a decade ago. This was true too for Lyric Opera’s most recent one-off concert that included “The Brightness of Light” by Kevin Puts. This is a two person work based on the letters of painter Georgia O’Keeffe and photographer Alfred Stieglitz, who were married. Renée Fleming and Rod Gilfry were the soloists and it was a pleasure to have the Lyric Opera Orchestra on stage with conductor Enrique Mazzola.
“The Brightness of Light” is a pleasing, 50-minute piece that was well-sung and featured fantastic projections to really make the story pop, naturally including some of O'Keeffe's most famous artwork. Fleming and Gilfry seemed well-matched for this work and particularly drew out the failures in their marriage but also the happiness each found in their work.
The second part of the event was a very wide-ranging collection of mostly musical theater pieces – “Almost like Being in Love”, “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Till There was You” – that later seemed to veer off in strange directions: modern opera, pop music and who knows what. But that seems to be the trend these days: Be wide-ranging.
Another trend I’ve discovered and one I like very much is the number of small companies who are making their storefront operas available via streaming. So many of these small groups can only afford to mount a few performances and must compete with all the bigger opera and classical organizations for audiences.
Making a recording that is available on demand helps to expand the group’s audience. That’s what Chicago-based Third Eye Theatre Ensemble has done with “Beowulf” by Han Lash. This was the Midwest premiere of the two-act chamber opera.
The first thing to know about this opera is that it has nothing to do with the heroic poem of Old English literature. But trying to get a leg up in publicity by hitching a piece to a more famous one is hardly unknown.
In this “Beowulf,” the title character is a doctor who served in the military and who has flashbacks to a time when he could not save the life of a young girl. Beowulf’s mother suffers from dementia, adding to his frustrations and disappointments. In a moment of lucidity, Beowulf’s mother asks him to help her die with dignity, which he eventually finds the strength to do.
It would have been more appropriate to title this opera “Trauma,” but that would highlight the fact that the story is less emotional or entertaining than an average episode of a medical drama by Shonda Rhimes or Dick Wolf.
The strength of this opera is Noah Gartner. This baritone is the real thing and does quite a lot with an extremely thin story and text. (To be fair, I regularly found it hard to hear the text, so perhaps the parts I missed were the good bits.)
Gartner is a fine singer with alluring vocal quality. He has a naturalness of movement and paints emotion on his face like an old master. His singing is the clear highlight of this production.
He is matched in this by the two smaller roles in the opera. Angela Born creates a mother who is needy and pathetic, yet has moments of clarity that upset her son. Born is easy to listen to and watch, she has natural stage gifts. Rena Ahmed does a good job in the small role of the nurse. Her role is to draw attention to the problems that Beowulf may not want to face with his mom.
In the end, I found the pit music constantly jarring, unpleasant and loud. I actually wondered if the composer was going for a sort of prisoner of war torture soundtrack. At least in the stream, the four-musician pit – violin, clarinet, saxophone and percussion – consistently played over the singers. Add to this that the camera seemed to always have conductor Alexandra Enyart in the frame, so even the most quiet, intimate moments were obstructed by the very strange light over Enyart's head as well as her movements. Times which should have been small and soft always seemed big and full of movement because of the camera choices.
