Back in 1989, Jim Ginsburg, a recent University of Chicago graduate and the son of then-federal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, began law school. A few years later, Ginsburg gave up his studies to devote his time to Cedille Records, a new classical recording company he founded in Hyde Park.
Ginsburg also created the non-profit the Chicago Classical Recording Foundation, and soon moved the operation to the North Side as his operations prospered. Things went well for his mother too; she became an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. James and Ruth shared an interest in classical music.
Cedille Records has made a virtue out of being far from the two American coasts, and James Ginsburg has drawn on the rich local talent Chicago has in abundance. The label has a large and varied back catalog and has had numerous recordings nominated for Grammy Awards, winning several.
Some recent Cedille Records releases offer a current snapshot of the Chicago music scene, beginning with “Dreams of a New Day: Songs by Black Composers” a recording featuring baritone Will Liverman and pianist Paul Sánchez. Liverman — a rising opera star who was catapulted into the international spotlight with his starring role in the new Terrence Blanchard opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” — has personally and carefully selected a fantastic assortment of art songs by Black composers. In his notes, Liverman described this recording as a passion project, and that’s clear in this recording. There’s all the grit required of a committed performance as well as a wealth of emotions, often finely tuned to a particular line or single word. This is music that the baritone wears like a second skin, living and breathing the music.
The composers on this recording cover a wide range of styles, with Henry Burleigh (1866–1949) representing the oldest music and songs by Shawn E. Okpebholo (b. 1981) representing the youngest composer in the collection.
Damien Sneed’s “I Dream a World” (set to text by Langston Hughes) opens the collection of songs, with a short yet powerful statement about the future. Liverman offers a heartfelt interpretation, full of not only hope but also determination. He adds delicate touches to the fascinating musical colors of Burleigh’s “Five Songs of Laurence Hope.” Fans of Margaret Bonds will be delighted with Liverman’s interpretations of “Three Dream Portraits” as well as songs by Leslie Adams and Thomas Kerr. One of the highlights of the recording is “Two Black Churches” with this being the world premiere recording of these two songs. There is anguish in Liverman’s singing yet it is distilled with grace and dignity. The music on this CD blends together in its own marvelous tapestry, hung together with a talented baritone supported wonderfully by the direct and natural playing of Sánchez at the piano.
Another Cedille Records recording featuring all Black composers is “Blues Dialogues” by violinist Rachel Barton Pine with Matthew Hagle joining her at the piano. The 23 tracks collected here are all short, but Barton Pine has made the most of them. Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s “Blue/s Forms for solo violin” pops with excitement while the Suite for Violin and Piano by William Grant Still has the charming permanence of the visual art that inspired it, with Barton Pine bringing particular poignancy to the middle movement, “Mother and Child.” It is suffused with innocence, tenderness, and a comforting intimacy. Dolores White and Errollyn Wallen are represented with engaging music and even Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood” has interpretative surprises in it.
David Schrader is one of Chicago’s most prominent keyboard artists, performing on organ, harpsichord, and fortepiano. The double-length release “Organ Music of Frank Ferko and Leo Sowerby” features two composers who have contributed to the classical organ canon. While Ferko is the lesser known, Schrader ensures that you won’t forget him. “Music for Elizabeth Chapel” takes three hymn tunes and offers imaginative variations on them. Moments later you are introduced to “Angels — Chaconne for Organ” which amounts to a psychedelic trip of angelic ecstasy that is unforgettable. Symphonie brève, which had its world premiere in Hyde Park over three decades ago, is dedicated to Schrader, who gives us a towering performance. The opening movement is moody, the middle is hypnotically minimalist, while the concluding chorale is splashy.
Sowerby’s work is also given fine treatment by Schrader. “Pageant” is rendered flamboyantly with the organist making this technically tough work seem easy. The rarely performed March from “Suite for Organ” is an unexpected gem while one of Sowerby’s acknowledged masterpieces, the Symphony in G Major, is performed with dexterity and unstinting vitality.
Violinist Jennifer Koh performs the work of Kaija Saariaho in “Saariaho X Koh.” Saariaho is a composer whose works have a complexity all their own, often turning on quiet moments of instrumental layering. Koh has long been a champion of the Finnish composer’s music and in this recording puts her own finesse and technical detail on display.
Pianist Nicholas Hodges, violist Hsin-Yun Huang, cellists Anssi Karttunen and Wilhelmina Smith as well as the Curtis 20/21 Ensemble all make appearances on this recording. The results are shimmering examples of how Saariaho’s chamber work yields expressive power in small packages. Koh is the leader here, performing with clarity and intensity, always seeming to draw that last drop of expression from each note.
For more information on Cedille Records, visit the website: CedilleRecords.org.
