In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
Price’s concerto was one of many works once thought lost, but in 2009 a treasure trove of her manuscripts was found in her old summerhouse, including the score for her second concerto.
In this performance Barton Pine is joined by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra led by Jonathan Heyward. This is a mature work (she died a year after completing it) that Price opens with a grand orchestral gesture before the violin enters with a dancing melody. Barton Pine has clearly invested considerable time in her performance, drawing out the buoyancy and energy of the music. The more church-like theme that follows has emotional power and a strong sense of dignity. This is a one-movement work, but one of wide scope, where the composer’s terseness is at times tantalizing. Barton Pine’s technical prowess and interpretive gifts and Price’s melodically complex work combine in a powerful performance.
The Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2 (1775) is an effervescent work by Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745–1799). Bologne was of mixed race, but still made a splash in French society. He was a celebrated fencer, often declared the best in France, and was an officer of the King’s Bodyguard. He was also a virtuoso violinist, composer and conductor who knew Mozart and had Marie Antoinette frequently attend his concerts.
Barton Pine is marvelous with this music, offering a sweet tone to the delicate melodies and fiery excitement in the challenging passagework. Did the Chevalier think of his bow as a sword when he himself performed this music and executed a series of attacks on the strings? Barton Pine has the ability to transport you back in time to contemplate such matters.
The Encore Chamber Orchestra with Daniel Hege conducting is the ensemble that works with the violinist in all the recordings except the Florence Price, and their sound is great, offering solid support and idiomatic playing. The disc also includes recordings of the Violin Concerto in F-sharp Minor (1864) by José White Lafitte (1836–1918) and the Romance in G Major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 39, (1899) by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875–1912).
Another Cedille disc of note is “Sisters in Song” featuring sopranos Alyson Cambridge and Nicole Cabell. I was grabbed before even hearing a note when I read that these two have been pals for some two decades, first meeting at summer opera camp as kids. To have gone from sleeping bags to major world stages and maintain a friendship that seemed destined to release this music together makes for a happy introduction to this project.
The CD has 14 tracks: five are opera excerpts, four are songs and five are spirituals. The Flower Duet from “Lakmé” by Léo Delibes may seem like an obvious and overdone choice, but this pair provides a fresh and enchanting performance. This is not the most delicate recording of the duet, but the earthy, mellow sound they bring is intriguing, and the serene airiness of their sound evokes the perfume of the roses and jasmine that tempt Delibes’ characters.
Two excerpts from Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte” are fun and one features a cameo performance by baritone Will Liverman who serves up sophistication with style.
There is a delightful find in the songs section, “Del Cabello más Sutil” by Fernando J. Obradors. There is both love and longing captured in this music and Cabell and Cambridge offer powerful singing that makes it unforgettable. In this section Fauré’s “Clair de Lune” and the traditional folk song “Black is the Color (of My True Love’s Hair)” are both notably touching and incisive.
The spiritual section of the CD is the final one and it is stuffed with gems. Each singer takes a solo chorus and then the two sing together for the final verse. The arrangements by Joe Clark beautifully highlight the singers’ strengths as both soloists and ensemble artists.
“There is a Balm in Gilead” is rendered beautifully as a tranquil prayer suffused with soul and suffering. “Ain’t That Good News” bursts with Sunday Go to Meeting fervor and just a little sense of musical competition. However, the showstopper for me on this disc is the magnificent rendition of “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.” Clark’s arrangement veils the singers in haunting orchestral support, but leaves all the lamenting to the ladies. In the final verse, when the two sing together, “motherless child” is repeated three times and each time they shape the words differently. In one case the syllables are all separated, as if they were made orphans. Another time they linger on “mother” alone. Their timing is simply perfect, each of them executing these details precisely with each other.
Vladimir Kulenovic conducts the Lake Forest Symphony with style and restraint and provides beautiful color to envelope the singers.
Cedille has long supported the work of Chicago-based artists like Barton Pine and Cabell. For more information on the recordings discussed here or to learn more about the offerings of Cedille Records — which later this year will release a recording of Bolonge’s opera “The Anonymous Lover” featuring Nicole Cabell — visit their website: CedilleRecords.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.