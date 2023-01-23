Renowned actors ranging from Joel Grey to Eddie Redmayne have put their stamp on the role of the Emcee in “Cabaret,” and I'm ready to add Porchlight Music Theatre's Josh Walker to that list. Standing 4 feet 6 inches tall with a grin that's halfway to a sneer, Walker has a Broadway-quality voice and is by turns hilarious and heart-wrenching, risible and raunchy, satirical and sinister. He brings a unique perspective to the host of the Kit Kat Klub and his big numbers, among them “Willkommen,” “Two Ladies,” “Money,” “If You Could See Her” and “I Don't Care Much.”
Porchlight also tweaks the 1966 musical by John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics) and Joe Masterhoff (book), drawing both on previous versions and on the source, John Van Druten's 1951 play “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from Christopher Isherwood's semi-autobiographical 1939 novel “Goodbye to Berlin.”
For starters, director Michael Weber and his team give the story a new frame and setting, the cavernous Berlin Anhalter Bahnhof (railroad station) created to moldering effect by scenic designer Angela Weber Miller, with lighting by Patrick Chan, projections by Smooch Medina and sound by Matthew R. Chase. The time, projected on the back wall, is 1952 (Weber's program note explains why this year was chosen), and Clifford Bradshaw (Gilbert Domally) has returned to Berlin, where he encounters the disheveled Emcee, who emerges from the ruins of the Kit Kat Klub and launches into “Willkommen” to music on his victrola.
Then the scene switches to aspiring American author Clifford's first arrival at that station on New Year's Eve in 1929, during the golden age between the wars before Germany imploded giving rise to the Nazis. The finale, of course, reverts to 1952, with the decay in the wake of World War II in full view.
Unfortunately, the design doesn't evoke the seedy interior of the Kit Kat Klub quite as well, even with superfluous cafe tables set up in front of the first row of the audience. One issue is the way a raised platform dominates the center of the stage, making the spirited dance routines choreographed by Brenda Didier visible but partially obscuring the upstage orchestra, at least for those of us in that front row.
This arrangement also leaves little room for other locations, such as Fräulein Schneider's (Mary Robin Roth) boarding house where Clifford rents the room and Sally Bowles (Erica Stephan) convinces him — in the course of the song “Perfectly Marvelous” — to let her join him. That delightful number is relegated to the periphery of the stage, while a pair of doors indicate other parts of the house.
Thematically, the thwarted romance between world-weary Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz (Mark David Kaplan), the Jewish fruit merchant who wins her heart with a pineapple, is the crux of a show that basically is a still-relevant cautionary tale about ignoring the perils of prejudice and persecution around you. He dismisses the rising tide of antisemitism, seeing himself as German above all and brushing off hostility as adolescent antics. She's at first willing to take risks but later is ruled by her growing fears, asking the crucial question in a deeply moving rendition of “What Would You Do?”
The situation comes to a head at the couple's engagement party when Fräulein Kost (Neala Barron), resentful of her landlady's objections to the stream of sailors she brings to her room, tells Ernst Ludwig (Josiah Haugen), Clifford's friend before being revealed as a Nazi, that Herr Schultz is Jewish, and Ludwig warns Fräulein Schneider not to marry him. The party — and Act I — culminates with the second rendition of “Tomorrow Belongs to Me,” frighteningly militarized as a Nazi anthem by ordinary party-goers.
The first time around, at the Kit Kat Klub, that song is transformed by Weber and music director Linda Madonia from the usual suggestion of what's to come that begins with a sweet solo to a full-out perversion of a Nazi-esque ritual celebrating an invented German past. Decked out in Bill Morey's outrageous silver costumes and led by Kost in a towering headdress, the terrific ensemble parades around in all its gender-and-body-type diversity simultaneously satirizing and subverting Nazi attempts to co-opt it.
This is one of several moves to make the material more contemporary, especially with Kost's chilling echoes of the Statue of Liberty. They don't add up to a consistent whole but are innovative and sometimes startling. So are Morey's costumes and how they're used.
As for the main couple, Sephan's Sally sings and acts well, and her neediness is always evident beneath her surface self-confidence, up to and including her sad yet defiant final performance of “Cabaret.” Her willful obliviousness to what's going on around her in spite of Clifford's efforts to make her wake up is an important part of the cautionary tale, but Domally's rather bland Clifford doesn't seem up to the task, despite his moral outrage at Ludwig and others. Even though Clifford's bisexuality is clear here (unlike in the film, for example), I think he's supposed to really care about Sally, yet there's not enough chemistry between them.
My overall impression of Porchlight's “Cabaret” is that it needs something additional to pull it together. Maybe the Emcee's presence should be more evident — and more menacing — even when he's not announcing or performing, thus providing ongoing, if unspoken, commentary on the dangers seen and unseen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.