On Wednesday morning, neighborhood residents came together for the unveiling of the Ida B. Wells “Light of Truth” monument, sculpted by Richard Hunt. The ceremony, held at 37th Street and Langley Avenue, remembered the Black journalist, abolitionist and feminist woman who led an anti-lynching crusade during the late nineteenth century.
“Her voice represents the flames and the flames represent the light that was shed on the lynchings and mistreatment Black people went through,” said Paul Carter, a retired music teacher at Wendell Phillips Academy High School, as he stood by the multidimensional golden sculpture. “It was her tenacity that exposed the lynchings and mistreatment Black people went through that lit the flames.”
Carter’s wife, Denise Clark Carter, alongside four childhood friends, all grew up in the Ida B. Wells Homes in Bronzeville. Although the monument represents Ida B. Wells herself, the sculpture was installed earlier this month on the site of the homes, bounded by 35th Street, Pershing Road, King Drive and Cottage Grove Avenue. The homes, demolished in 2011, hold great significance to Denise Carter and her four friends — Beverly Clark Lucas, Debra Cannon, Avis Glover and Karen Davenport — who call themselves the “Ida B. Wells Originals.”
Lucas, who lived in the Ida. B. Wells Homes since 1951, held her mother’s memorial card for the unveiling in remembrance of her and her own memories growing up in the complex. Lucas said her mother was one of the last people to move out of Ida B. Wells before it was torn down.
“It came full circle to give Ida B. Wells her just due because she paid a price for all of us,” Lucas said. “Ida B. Wells is nothing but family, and so many people here all grew up together and love each other here. You go to somebody’s house and get a pot of beans if you were hungry.”
Every year, the “Ida B. Wells Originals” meet the first Sunday of October in Washington Park for a picnic luncheon. Like Wells, most of the women lived in Bronzeville for most of their lives.
Evag Mary Gantt-Johnson, 77, who has lived in Bronzeville since she was six years old, was among the crowd. For 15 years, Gantt-Johnson worked as a minister and part of the Open-Door Prison Ministry at Apostolic Faith Church.
“A long time coming,” said Gantt-Johnson, staring at the unconventionally sculpted monument. “The only thing we need to see from the future is the blessings of the past and be patient and wait on the Lord.”
The sculpture took years to make by an artist known for his original, multi-layered works of public art throughout the city — “Flight Forms” at Midway Airport; “We Will” on Randolph Street near the Chicago Cultural Center, “Eagle Columns”in Jonquil Park and his latest, “Light of Truth”in Bronzeville.
Hunt grew up on the 6300 block of Eberhart Ave. in Woodlawn and moved to Englewood when he was about five or six years old.
During his high school summers, he enrolled in junior school at the Art Institute of Chicago where he got to take sculpture classes every Saturday. That’s when he decided he wanted to make sculptures more than make prints.
Hunt graduated from Englewood High School and got a scholarship at the Art Institute of Chicago, where he earned a degree in art education. He went into the army after graduation for a couple years and ended up teaching at the Art Institute of Chicago and then at the University of Illinois Chicago.
“I make more money selling sculptures than I did for my teaching job,” Hunt said.
The 85-year-old said his Ida B. Wells sculpture is his favorite thus far and doesn’t plan on stopping what he loves doing.
Hunt said sculpting is a habit to him.
“If it’s work you like to do, it’s not hard work.”
