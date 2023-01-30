Blue Heron (surely one of the prettiest names in classical music) is a Boston-based early music ensemble established in 1999 and this year’s Don Michael Randel ensemble-in-residence at the University of Chicago. On Friday night, Jan. 27, they gave a concert at Rockefeller Chapel celebrating Johannes Ockeghem, who was born approximately 600 years ago.
Blue Heron’s tribute to Ockeghem is years in the making. In 2015, the ensemble began its Ockeghem@600 project, a multi-season effort to commemorate the Franco-Flemish composer’s 600th birthday by performing his complete works.
The main work on the program at Rockefeller was Ockeghem’s Requiem. This unaccompanied music for voices seemed to soar and fly through the chapel as if it were as visible as mist or fog. The magisterial setting was perfect for the detailed music and all its constituent parts.
Blue Heron had six men and two women singing and many things were remarkable. First, it was surprising how well balanced the group sounded with only two women. (Obviously some of the men were countertenors.) The sound was robust and full. Second, even such a small force as this was able at times to completely fill the vast space with ringing music.
Before the intermission there were several short pieces and these allowed smaller groupings to perform, including two duets pairing a man and a woman. For these, Scott Metcalfe, the artistic director of Blue Heron, joined in. For Antoine Busnoys “Ma demoiselle, ma maistresse” he provided fiddle accompaniment, and for Ockeghem’s “Il ne m’en chault plus de nu lame” he brought out a harp. These were delicate sounding instruments and did not carry as effectively as the voices, but nonetheless added a lovely filigree to the music.
It was a joy to hear them, even if at times I found the diction a little mumbly, and it made a cold winter evening that much warmer.
