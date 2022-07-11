Oliver Okun, a University of Chicago PhD candidate in comparative literature, speculates that many Americans cannot point out Belarus on a map. But in the summer of 2020, Belarus made international headlines when its citizens erupted into the largest anti-government protests in the country’s history. These demonstrations against President Aleksandr Lukashenko —and what protestors allege is a corrupt and authoritarian government— are the subject of Okun’s photography exhibition “Belarus: Faces of Resistance.”
The demonstrations began in late-spring 2020, in the lead-up to Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth 5-year term. After his landslide victory on August 9, 2020 (marred in accusations of vote-rigging), widespread protests broke out, some as large as 200,000 people. During this time, his opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was forced into exile, and thousands of protestors were beaten and arrested by his security forces.
Okun, along with assistance from Katherine Sinyavin, an undergraduate student at the U. of C., curated the photography exhibition at Southspace Creative, 1109 E. 55th St., that includes the work of nine different Belarusian photojournalists, artists and filmmakers who documented the year-long revolution (that many argue is still ongoing).
Okun’s paternal great-grandparents and Sinyavin’s mother are originally from Belarus. They said their personal connections to the country sparked their interest in the revolution and motivated them to give a voice to this heritage.
Okun and Sinyavin chose photography as the exhibition’s medium of expression because “the face is perhaps the only medium capable of quickly forging understanding and commitment between two distant communities,” they write in the exhibition’s introduction. Their goal was to simulate face-to-face interactions through photographs so viewers in Hyde Park could resonate with the message of the protests. According to Okun, this was inspired by philosopher Emmanuel Levinas’ idea that the face is the “origin of all responsibility.”
The exhibition is organized by concept, with groups of photographs each representing a different aspect of the protests that the curators wanted to highlight. The first group of photographs display an array of happy expressions on protestors’ faces.
“There were these few days in Belarus, especially in Minsk, where people were able to shake off that repression that they experienced all the time and start creating what they dreamed of in Belarus, which was something new and something free,” Okun said.
This ubiquitous sense of empowerment was felt especially by those that had face-to-face encounters with police during the protests. Photographs in another section show Belarusian citizens in close proximity with police officers, sometimes even in their grasp, but not succumbing to the physical force imposed upon them. More than one of these photographs show protestors attempting to make direct eye contact with the police while officers are looking away to avoid their gazes.
“It kind of suggests the absurdity and injustice of an authoritarian crack-down,” Okun said. “You can really start to see the intentional defiance that took place.”
One of the most integral parts of the exhibition consists of several photographs featuring female protestors on all four sides of a pillar that is in the center of the room. Belarusian protestors used Eastern European culture’s perception of women as fragile and sacred to their advantage by making women an indispensable part of the revolution.
“It became a tactic in the protests to demonstrate the righteousness of the cause,” he said.
Okun and Sinyavin were connected through their professor Olga Solovieva, who teaches undergraduate and graduate comparative literature at the U. of C. She helped them in their creation of the exhibition and she believes female protestors’ spotlight in the exhibition was well deserved.
“The women dressed very feminine and they did it on purpose. It was a strategy,” Solovieva said.“They wore high heels and very beautiful dresses because they wanted to underline that the protests were peaceful.”
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the wife of Sergei Tikhanovsky, who is primarily known for challenging Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential election, was viewed as a prominent leader of the revolution. She took over her husband’s candidacy for president after he was arrested by Belarusian authorities for attempting to oppose Lukashenko in the election. Even after fleeing the country in exile in August of 2020, her fight for truth and justice inspired many Belarusian women to become involved in the protests.
“We thought it would be symbolic that the literal pillar holding up the roof of the space is dedicated to the role that women played in the protests,” Okun said.
The remaining photographs present large groups of protestors instead of the individual shots that were displayed at the start.
“This gradual ascent from the faces to these larger groups gives us a sense that each of these people is just an individual with dreams trying to live their lives,” Okun said. “They’re coming together in solidarity to change their country for the better.”
Although Okun began working on the project in September of 2021, the exhibition opened at an opportune moment considering Belarus’ role in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
“I think why this particular exhibition is important, especially in the context of Ukraine, is because it was one of the first times that the Belarusian people differentiated themselves from their government,” Okun said. “It might be construed that Belarusian people also support the war in Ukraine, but it’s much more complicated than that.”
Okun said that many Belarusians believe their country is under Russian occupation and they do not want their government’s stance on the war to be misconstrued as their own.
Okun believes that the Belarusians’ struggle for autonomy and civil liberties is not uncommon.He explained that the choice to locate the exhibition in Hyde Park was deliberate because theSouth Side of Chicago has historically struggled with different forms of oppression including racist laws and lack of infrastructure and investment.
“I think there is a universality to repression and anti-authoritarian sentiment,” Okun said. “It’s something that not just people in Belarus have experienced but people all over the world.”
The exhibition marks the first time that these photos are on display in the U.S. Okun feels the exhibition succeeded in expressing appreciation of the efforts of Belarusian protestors.
“Ultimately the revolution failed because Aleksandr Lukashenko is still the president but these protests showed the world that he doesn’t have the majority of people supporting him,” Okun said. “It was a unique moment in history because it allowed the Belarusian people to speak out to the international community.”
“Belarus: Faces of Resistance” will run through the summer at Southspace Creative. The exhibit is open from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.
