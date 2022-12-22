The world premiere of Vichet Chum's “Bald Sisters” at Steppenwolf Ensemble Theater packs in enough trauma for at least three plays. Directed by Jesca Prudencio at a nice clip, the 100-or-so minutes ping-pong between dryly funny comedy and gut-wrenching tragedy, finding the humor and heartache in the lives of a Cambodian-American mother and her two daughters.
Ma (Wai Ching Ho) is the lynch pin of this dysfunctional family, but she dies in the first scene. We see her propped up in her hospital bed, explaining to her grieving older daughter Him (Jennifer Lim) that her younger sister Sophea (Francesca Fernandez McKenzie) isn't there yet because… “Oops,” Ma didn't mention she was dying until half-an-hour earlier — in a voicemail.
Feisty and foul-mouthed, Ma says and does as she pleases knowing, as she tells the others, that she can get away with it because she's old and Asian, so people think she's cute. She keeps popping up during the rest of the evening in flashbacks and memory scenes, filling us in on everything from the terror and deprivation in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge (1975-79) to making a new life in Texas.
Ho captures Ma's complexity and contradictions beautifully, and we also see her willfulness in her two very different daughters. Him, with whom she's been living in Texas, is a 40-something nurse married to pastor Nate (Coburn Goss). Responsible and serious enough that Ma keeps telling her to lighten up, she has a host of problems ranging from an unfaithful husband to breast cancer and chemo. She's also haunted by her experiences as a child in the camps in Cambodia and blames this for a loss she's kept secret from her sister.
Sophea, a photographer in her 30s who's living in New York and hasn't been back home in four years, is the antithesis of Him: irresponsible, carefree and impulsive. It also turns out she's pregnant and the baby's father is her married boss, who is out of the picture, so she hasn't decided whether or not to keep the child.
Sophea buzzes in with a buzz cut, saying that she got it as a bow to a Buddhist tradition to honor the dead, even though no one bothered to tell her Ma was dying. Him, in contrast, is bald as the result of chemo, which isn't under her control. Hence the play's title.
Him and Sophea clash as soon as they're together, and much of the play consists of their heated arguments and attempts to hurt each other, something Sophea seems especially good at as she picks at Him's old wounds and reveals her secrets. Their sporadic efforts at rapprochement don't go so well, either.
One main bone of contention is what to do with Ma's body, which is being held at the funeral home at considerable cost. Him wants to give Ma a Christian burial as soon as possible. Sophea wants her cremated in keeping with Buddhist practice and insists that's what Ma would have wanted. She asks Nate to weigh in, over Him's objections, and his sermon on the matter doesn't help. Oddly enough, the issue is never resolved.
Into this mix Chum throws Seth (Nima Rakhshanifar), the 40-something student who mows Him's lawn and also takes her to chemo appointments. Like everyone else, he had established a unique relationship with Ma, and the details that emerge are charming, as is Rakhshanifar's performance. He's particularly adept at pointing out Sophea's childish behavior, even though they have a heavy make-out scene. He says that, like his own younger sister, she “sucks.”
Seth (real name Seif) is a Syrian refugee who emigrated before the ban, and he provides another perspective on immigration. One of the most moving moments is when he recites an Arabic prayer for the dead and Sophea listens quietly.
For “Bald Sisters,” the Ensemble Theater's oval stage has been transformed into a cluttered middle class suburban home by scenic designer Andrew Boyce and lighting designer Stacey Derosier. Unfortunately, it's impossible to see everything that's going on from every seat, especially when the actors are on the floor. From the first row opposite the theater entrance, I could barely see the kitchen at all, much less all the nifty props, and my view of the back of the couch was less than ideal for Sophea and Seth's tryst.
Izumi Inaba's costumes are just right for each character, making Ma's wardrobe a delight. Pornchanok Kanchanabanca's sound design and original music and Mike Tutaj projection's also are on point, despite an opening night glitch,
Overall, I really enjoyed “Bald Sisters” while I was watching it, but afterwards I wanted more insight and a real sense of resolution rather than an ending that comes across as tacked on.
