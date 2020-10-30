A virtual book talk hosted by the Silver Room on Wednesday night brought over 70 participants — mostly women, mostly women of color, and a few from across the world in London and Australia — to take part in a robust discussion about feminism.
The talk featured Hyde Park native Mikki Kendall discussing her latest book, “Hood Feminism,” in conversation with Emily Lansana, Director of Community Arts at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago.
In “Hood Feminism”, which came out this February, Kendall argues that mainstream feminism in the United States has not only excluded women of color and women from marginalized communities from the movement, but has also failed to recognize the needs and issues of survival that affect these, and most, women. Kendall uses her own experiences as a Black woman, as well as the experiences of other Black women in her life, to highlight those issues, ones like poverty, gun violence, housing, education and reproductive justice.
Growing up on the South Side in the eighties, Kendall saw her grandmother and other women in the community help each other when in need. Those who had jobs but could not afford childcare received assistance others, like Kendall's grandmother, who lived in their community.
“Taking care of each other was an integral part of being a good person in her society. It wasn’t that you were supposed to go without so that others could have, but everyone was supposed to have enough, be safe, and make it through the month wherever possible.”, said Kendall.
It was through role models like her grandmother that she came to know about feminism long before getting acquainted with it through modern texts. But much mainstream feminism, she thinks, doesn't recognize the unique needs and issues of women from marginalized communities.
Calling herself a “hood girl” and taking pride in her experiences as a Black woman, Kendall also reflects on the unique challenges of Black girlhood in today’s culture, and wonders what measures can be taken to nurture Black girls. Underscoring that “girls” is an umbrella term including Black cis, trans and gender-nonbinary people, Kendall emphasizes that often, today, Black girls are not “taught, shown, that they are valued, they are loved, and that they are worthwhile.”
The notion that they are not enough, reinforced by what Kendall describes as “the intersection of racism and misogyny,” can be seen “playing out really from the cradle,” either because of a girl’s skin color, hair or other features.
These notions of inadequacy about oneself are accentuated in the absence of role models, she said at the talk.
“I was fortunate, (even) though it was technically a segregated Chicago school, but I was fortunate in my opinion to have Black women as teachers, to have people who look like me in my community interacting with me all the time,” she said. while arguing that “Black girls are now raised in absence of visual confirmation.”
Kendall acknowledges that there are exceptions, such as Michelle Obama, but implored readers and listeners to look beyond them, highlighting the need for more Black women that can serve as day-to-day role models for young Black girls.
Kendall also underscored the need to do more for young black women beyond programs that focus on avoiding teen pregnancy — something she thinks is necessary, but not enough. Recounting her own personal experience as a young Black woman, Kendall shared that she had relatively different challenges of girlhood than her peers — “I wasn’t gonna get pregnant, but it would have been great to hear ‘here are ways you can achieve your dream.’ ”
When Lansana asked Kendall about the impact of hood feminism as a catalyst for change, Kendall had a straightforward answer: when more people come together in solidarity, they push harder for actual equity and equality.
In her opinion, modern feminism can focus too much on personal achievement, and not enough on what it means to make sure that everyone has access to enough resources. Hood feminism concerns itself more with everyday issues of survival, like poverty and housing. The trouble with the aspirational vision of modern mainstream feminism is that it celebrates achievements of individual success, instead of ensuring a “level playing field” for everyone to “survive and thrive”
And for those who don’t yet have access to that level-playing field, Kendall offered insights from her own personal experiences. She strongly advised against internalizing the logic of “shame” that is often ascribed to poverty by our society.
For Kendall, shame is useless because it does not cater to questions of basic survival. In a country where most people are only two paychecks away from homelessness, she said, it is important to acknowledge that the problem for us as a society is the stigma we attach to those who need help — we should hold those institutions accountable that are given the power and responsibility to shape our society.
“We should be absolutely okay with the idea that needing help is not a moral failing,” she said. “It’s not a sin or shame. It’s just what happens in a lifespan of 80 years.”
"Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot" by Mikki Kendall. Hardcover, 267 pages. mikkikendall.com
