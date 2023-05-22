What does it mean to be a father? What does it mean to be a son? What does it mean to be a man? What does it mean to be a man of color growing up in Brooklyn?
These are questions Antonio Edwards Suarez asks himself in the Chicago premiere of “Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son” in the Goodman Owen Theatre. Co-written by Suarez and Dael Orlandersmith and directed by Mark Clements, the 80-minute solo piece, which had its debut at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, combines a poetic monologue, music and movement to tell the story of a vulnerable young man trying to find his identity and place in the world.
Suarez describes himself as coming from “a line of Brooklyn fatherless men,” but he is not fatherless. His father, Mark, who was Black and brown, sold guns to make a living and carved images in wood for himself. He also had sickle cell anemia and sometimes the pain was so bad that his son would rock him as if he were the child.
While Mark was a loving and supportive father to young Antonio, the boy's erratic mother, who was Puerto Rican and Irish, was abusive, forcing him to stand on the toilet while she bathed (and hit) him every day after school and often insulted him. Perhaps embittered by polio and her leg brace/limp, she locked herself in the house in the dark with the only light coming from the television soap operas and the tips of her Kool cigarettes.
Being mixed race in a segregated neighborhood, Antonio navigated the treacherous territory by hanging out some days of the week with his Black friends and some with his Latino ones. Their hatred for each other fostered hostility in him, exacerbated by his desire to be accepted and leading to his participation in the senseless beating of an innocent man.
As is often the case in plays about troubled youths on a self-destructive path, Suarez's salvation comes from discovering the arts. In his case, he sees Mikhail Baryshnikov dancing on television, hears him called “a citizen of the world” and decides that's what he wants to be. He gets some positive reinforcement from his childhood best friend, Curtis, who is attending a high school for the performing arts and tells him to be himself rather than trying to be what others want. An uncle also prevents him from potentially committing a crime in defense of his younger sister, Pinky.
So after learning about Baryshnikov at the library, Antonio goes to college, then gets into Harvard in acting, making his father proud and his mother angry, because she wants him to come home and bring in some money.
Suarez delivers his account effectively on Luciana Stecconi's simple set, which consists of a round platform backed by screens that are transformed to Brooklyn and other scenes by Jared Mazzocchi's projections. Under movement director Alexandra Beller, the actor — a performance artist, really — is in almost constant motion enhanced by his favorite music, John Ambrosone's lighting and Andre Pluess' sound design.
But there is a catch. In the first five minutes of the show, Suarez reveals such an ugly side of himself that it's hard to forgive him. We're in the present, and the artist is in the studio he rents by the hour to enjoy his alone time, free to create, listen to his music and do anything he wants, without the distractions of teaching, grading papers and his other usual activities.
Then his wife drops off their 5-year-old son because she has to go to work. The boy, a “baby” Suarez repeatedly reminds us — and himself — soon gets bored playing with his toys and starts running around, making noise and demanding attention. Suarez tries to get him to stop, but he keeps starting again, Tensions rise as Suarez gets angry about the work time he's wasting, and he hits the child. Not just once. Crying turns to wailing, and Suarez realizes that he's being a monster.
This incident becomes the launching pad for the rest of the story, but at the end, all Suarez offers is a kind of prayer for his son, named Mark for his father, that he should always know he was wanted and is beautiful — and that his father is always “reaching for Grace.”
I've never had children, but I found this rather cold comfort. Suarez is remorseful, but there's no guarantee he won't hit his son again. He seems to forgive himself, but that doesn't necessarily mean we should forgive him.
From an uncharitable perspective, the show could come across as an apology for behaving badly. At the least, something more is needed.
