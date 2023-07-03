Near the end of the world premiere of Kate Arrington's “Another Marriage” in the Steppenwolf Ensemble Theater, 14-year-old Jo (Nicole Scimeca), who's spent most of the play lurking around the stage and controlling the scene and light cues with her iPad, takes the spotlight. She explains to the audience why her mother Sunny (Judy Greer) has been unable to finish the story she's been writing about her mother Josephine, who died giving birth to her.
“I think it's because she thinks the ending is unacceptable,” Jo says. “Mom told me that the end of every story is actually the middle, and the power you have as a writer is to choose which part of the middle you end with.”
Jo's observation is a clue to understanding what renowned actress Arrington is getting at in her first play, but it comes late in the game and slides by easily.
“Another Marriage” initially seems like a look at a fairly typical relationship between educated people. Nick Landry (Ian Barford) and Sunny Luskin (Greer), both would-be writers, meet as students on the quad of a Chicago college in winter; the snowy scene is like a rom-com set up. They fall in love, talk wittily about books, get married, move to New York and have a daughter.
The scion of a family of writers, Nick has more literary success than Sunny and, sensing her disappointment and disdain, leaves her and marries Mccassidy (Caroline Neff), his literary agent's young assistant who flatters the hell out of him. Then a serious diagnosis shifts the dynamics, so that Nick is back in Sunny's life, Mccassidy has a rapprochement with Sunny and sours on Nick, and Jo essentially has two mothers.
All this might be pretty formulaic except that Arrington is as concerned with how the story is being told and by whom as she is by the story itself. Rather than beginning with the meeting of Nick and Sunny in 1998, the opening scene takes place decades later, so the flashback that comes next heightens the poignancy of juxtaposing the couple in halting middle age and euphoric youth.
Jo types the dates of the scenes into her computer, and they appear as projections on the set, but the chronology is increasingly loose and emphasizes the cyclical nature of life. In addition, as she takes more control over the narrative, she admits that one scene may not have happened at all. And the incident she chooses to end with never did.
Picking up on this may be very difficult unless you are really following closely, and I think the play would be more moving if the structure were clearer. The only real hint that something is odd about the finale, set in the “present — 2023,” is that Jo, Sunny and Nick are having dinner at a restaurant called Margot's that we learned earlier no longer exists.
Arrington also has a knack for focusing on complex relationship flash points and creating characters who are interesting, if not always likable. One highlight is the source of the rift between Nick and Sunny. It's the holidays and Nick, at this point a successful novelist, wants to encourage Sunny, so he publishes 200 copies of her book, for which the publisher has requested revisions from her. He even has her sister design the cover, and he expects her to be happy. But Sunny is furious, and Nick can't understand why. Nor does he ever — one of the signs of subtle sexism that pervades his attitude towards her and prevents him from seeing how much she wants control over her own life.
Under Terry Kinney's savvy direction, Barford is brilliant at capturing Nick's immaturity, well-meaning cluelessness and the underlying neediness that makes him weaker than Greer's whip-smart Sunny, who is responsible for a good deal of the play's humor but handles depression, sorrow and rage equally well. Mccassidy is supposed to elicit some sympathy I guess, but Neff does such a good job, I found her to be an annoying twit with only a couple of redeeming qualities. Scimeca's Jo doesn't have much to do, but she does it well.
Robert Brill's scenic design makes good use of the Ensemble Theater's big oval stage, especially a turntable that rotates in bedroom and restaurant scenes with both practical and thematic importance. However, some of the action isn't as visible from some parts of the theater as it could be, and the same goes for the projections of Jo's writing. Heather Gilbert's lighting is supposed to signal scene changes but at times could do a better job of it. Mieka van der Ploeg's costumes suit the characters well. Credit for the sound design goes to Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, and I applaud the sensitive music choices.
“Another Marriage” would benefit from more structural clarity, and some of the dialogue could be trimmed and tighter (talk of Henry James only goes so far), but at heart, it's simultaneously funny, sad and emotionally satisfying.
