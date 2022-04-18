After almost seven years of writing, local author Anara Guard has published her debut novel, “Like A Complete Unknown.”
The book follows teenager Katya, who runs away to Chicago in 1969 to escape her parents. She turns to the widowed Dr. Robert Lewis for help, but when she disappears, he is drawn out into the streets in search of her. The novel explores Chicago’s counterculture and peace movement of the 1960s, as well as themes of freedom and persistence.
“A novel was always the big ambition. It’s like being able to do a much larger canvas instead of a little sketch,” said Guard, who has published collections of short stories and poetry.
Originally Guard planned to write a collection of short stories set in a fictitious Chicago office building. She soon found herself writing more and more about one particular character: the widowed doctor Robert Lewis.
“Eventually I realized, oh, I’m working on a novel,” said Guard.
Guard said Katya was inspired by interactions she has had with young women over the years. One occurred when she was riding a bus from Los Angeles to Albuquerque and sat next to a teenage girl.
“She told me with great wistfulness how she had read about hippies, and then she whispered it to me, almost like it was this shameful secret, that sometimes she envied them for how free they were. Then she got off the bus and sort of trudged away to go home to clearly a life that she felt constrained and restricted in. And I always wondered what happened to her,” Guard said. The character of Katya has “a lot more agency, a lot more dreams.”
In addition to conducting research, Guard said she drew on her memories of growing up in Hyde Park when writing the novel.
She now spends her time between Chicago and Sacramento. Guard doesn’t keep to a rigid writing schedule, but sometimes will wake up in the middle of the night to write. She has found support from writers groups, like Community of Writers in California, and spends a lot of time studying novels.
When asked what she hopes readers will take away from the book, Guard said one of the novel’s themes turned out to be surprisingly prescient.
“For younger readers in particular, I think they will be interested and maybe horrified to read about a time when there were no home pregnancy tests, and women had so little say over their own reproductive health,” said Guard. “Because we’re facing that again.”
Guard is now working on her second novel.
She will be hosting a reading and book signing on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul & the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave. Copies of “Like A Complete Unknown” will be available for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.