The term “rush hour” evokes traffic and congestion, but for Classical Music Chicago it is a series of after-work concerts designed to soothe and inspire.
On Tuesday, July 11, a trio performed on the Rush Hour stage at St. James’s Cathedral just north of the Loop. Flute, horn and piano is an unusual combination and I couldn’t resist giving it a listen. Gabriela Vargas (flute), David Cooper (horn), and Kuang-Hao Huang (piano) provided a glittering recital of three works that will have been unknown to most listeners.
There were many striking characteristics of the concert, not least of which was the fascinating combination of these three instruments in works with very different compositional profiles. These wonderful players took the audience on a pleasing journey that made this unlikely combination of instruments seem perfectly natural, which is a tribute both to the composers and the performers. Add to that the fact that this was the first time each of the players had performed these works, and you felt like you were exploring the music with them.
The concert opened with “Scènes de la foret” by Mélanie Hélène Bonis, known professionally as Mel Bonis (1858–1937). Bonis was able to carve out a career as a composer in spite of familial setbacks: Her parents withdrew her from the Paris Conservatoire (where she studied with Cesar Franck, among others) and they arranged a marriage to a much older man who did not care for music and who expected Bonis to care for his five children by two previous wives.
Bonis persevered and composed a large number of works for both small ensembles as well as orchestra. Her “Scenes from the Forest” is about 15 minutes in length and has four short movements.
What stands out in this short work is the composer’s easy sense of melody and mood. Nocturne opened with quiet high notes on the piano, followed by gentle calls from the horn and a twittering reply on flute. The musicians always found the light touches and never felt the need to push the score beyond its delicate borders. The second movement highlighted Huang’s fluid piano work and Cooper’s blustery yet marvelously controlled horn, with Vargas providing lyrical and pretty melodic lines. For Invocation, the horn and flute had a dialog above the light piano touches. The concluding movement had considerable bounce in the piano and bold declarations from the horn with the flute singing high above them. A mysterious theme briefly appeared before the frisky conclusion.
The longest work on the program was by American composer Eric Ewazen (b. 1954), once a student and now a teacher at Juilliard. Ballade, Pastorale and Dance was composed in 1993 and the music packs a punch. The Ballade opened with ominous music from the piano with the horn sounding a warning. The flute joined with enigmatic music that was followed by urgent horn lines. The music grabbed you from the beginning. The Pastorale featured attractive harmonies with flute and horn that were shaped beautifully. The music is multifaceted and the trio seemed to be delighted in the marvelous musical pathways expressed by Ewazen. The concluding Dance had a jaunty, magical air about it and a strong pulse. As the music became more intense, the players increased both the tempo and the drama and ended with a big impact.
The concert concluded with the 1876 composition “Souvenir du Rigi” by Franz Doppler (1821–1883). The composer was born in what is now Lviv in Ukraine and became a celebrated flute virtuoso as well as a composer. He was famous during his lifetime for opera and ballet, so this short work offers only a miniature view of his style, but it is a fine miniature.
It opened with contemplative sound from the piano that led to a lovely flute melody with lots of grace notes, trills, and runs that tumbled out at great speed. The horn that follows had a fatherly-wise sound with splendid ornaments and agile clarity. As the work progressed, the three instruments engaged in attractive interplay that seemed situated in a carefree pastoral setting.
The Rush Hour Concert Series was established in 2000 by Deborah Sobel and the concerts are now presented by Classical Music Chicago, the same organization that organizes the Dame Myra Hess concerts. These concerts are a summer feature (from June to August) and are free. They take place each Tuesday at St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St., beginning at 5:45 p.m. and lasting about 45 minutes with a preconcert conversation at 5:15 p.m..
The Classical Music Chicago website notes that these concerts “are the perfect way to relax after a workday and soak up some beautiful music in a short but lovely format.”
One of the great features of the Rush Hour Concerts is that they are live-streamed as well as later archived. So if you are interested in this concert, or any of the Rush Hour Concerts, visit ClassicalMusicChicago.org for information on future concerts, or videos of concerts that have already taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.