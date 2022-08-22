Sunday night, August 21, was a perfect late summer evening: pleasantly warm with soft breezes and only slightly overcast. It was a great night to spend at an outdoor concert and Lyric Opera of Chicago used the evening to introduce Chicagoans to some of the music from many upcoming productions of its 2022–2023 season.
Lyric brought the entire crop of Ryan Center singers to the Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., along with the Lyric Opera Orchestra. Lyric music director Enrique Mazzola commanded the podium.
Mazzola kicked off the concert entitled “Sunday in the Park with Lyric” with an utterly charming performance of the Overture from “Hansel and Gretel” by Engelbert Humperdinck. The first section was dreamy and lusciously soothing, eventually giving way to full-hearted, jolly triumph. This was followed by excerpts from several of the upcoming operas to be performed by Lyric this season.
Kathryn Henry brought a powerful voice to “Surta è la notte … Ernani, involami” from Verdi’s “Ernani,” which will open Lyric’s season on September 9. She sang with clarity and ended the aria with a glorious octave jump up, pleasing the audience.
Lunga Eric Hallam, Katherine Beck and Lindsey Reynolds performed the trio “À la faveur de cette nuit obscure” from “Le Comte Ory,” a comic opera by Rossini. The three singers were well matched, and the sections which involved a pair of them singing in harmony against the third on another line were particularly beautiful.
For many years Lyric has ended its performance season with a musical. It will be doing that again this year: “West Side Story” will run from June 2-25. But this year another musical will appear during what has previously been the opera section of the season. “Fiddler on the Roof” opens on Sep. 17 in a production created by Barrie Kosky, the director behind last season’s multimedia “Magic Flute”. During Sunday’s preview performance, Kathryn Henry, Katherine DeYoung and Lindsey Reynolds sang “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” the cheery yet poignant plea from a couple of young women begging the matchmaker to find them the perfect husband. The trio was engaging and spirited, yet the placement of this number between Rossini and Verdi seemed awkward.
Two excerpts from Verdi’s “Don Carlos” perfectly set the stage for Lyric’s upcoming first-ever performance of the five-act version of the opera. (This is the same production recently televised on the PBS series “Great Performances,” filmed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.) Alejandro Luévanos offered a stirring “Fontainebleau! … Je l’ai vue” filled with great energy and projection as well as a splendid dose of charisma. Laureano Quant and Ryan Capozzo brought testosterone-infused agitation and danger to “Le voilà! C’est l’Infant!”
One of the most interesting upcoming events at Lyric is “Proximity,” which Lyric describes as a trio of new American operas. One of them is “Four Portraits” by Caroline Shaw (libretto by Shaw and Jocelyn Clarke). The excerpt from this was “How do I find you?” sung by Wm. Clay Thompson. This song was originally commissioned by mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and I wrote in the Herald earlier this year that her world premiere recording of the song showed that it “features a beautiful melody that bathes you in comfort.” Thompson’s low notes were fantastic and he leaned in beautifully to the accompaniment of the piano, played sensitively by Chris Reynolds.
Also part of the “Proximity” trio of short operas is “Git Here” by composer Daniel Bernard Roumain. Ron Dukes provided a dark, rich voice to the gospel-inflected excerpt “We Shall Not Be Moved, ‘In the cold ring of blood’” with Chris Reynolds at a synthesizer.
Bizet’s “Carmen” had the biggest representation of the evening, with four extracts, all performed with lots of zing. Mazzola conducted the Overture at a pert pace and underlined the story’s drama with a tight performance. Katherine DeYoung was the picture of rebelliousness in “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle.” She was joined by Ian Rucker, Denis Vélez, Ryan Capozzo and Katherine Beck for an enjoyable ensemble, “Nous avons en tete une affaire”. Laureano Quant had all the confidence and swagger required for “Votre toast” (the Toreador Song) and left the audience wanting more.
The concert closed with Denis Vélez and Martin Luther Clark singing a touching “Tonight” from West Side Story.
The size of the audience was respectable, but far from the packed-to-overflowing crowds Lyric attracted when this free, end-of-summer concert was presented under the name “Stars of Lyric Opera,” which featured some the biggest opera stars Lyric would be presenting in the first few operas of the season.
Another change was the use of a non-Lyric emcee in the spot where general director Anthony Freud would briefly preview the music to be performed. LeeAnn Trotter from NBC5 Chicago took on this role and was ebullient and personable. She was clearly determined not to let anyone think opera was some stuffy artifact that needed to be hidden in the attic to collect dust.
For more information on Lyric Opera of Chicago’s upcoming season, which opens with “Ernani” on Sep. 9, visit LyricOpera.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.