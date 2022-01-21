After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Afro Film Series will return to Harper Theater for a second run beginning this February, spotlighting African and Caribbean cinema often overlooked in the United States.
Malachy Okeke came up with the idea for the series after watching 2018’s “Lionheart,” the first Nigerian movie produced by Netflix.
“It just inspired me,” he said. “You know, this is something cool, and it’s something that’s transcending the film industry for people of African descent.”
The series is free, and will run for eight weeks — Okeke said he timed the first half to coincide with Black History Month.
The films screening range from Senegalese artist Ousmane Sembène’s “Black Girl” (1966), a pioneering work of African postcolonial cinema, to “The Price,” a 2017 movie from Nigerian American director Anthony Onah that explores an insider trading scandal on Wall Street, and include other works from Jamaica, Mali and Mauritius.
Okeke said his own favorite was “Lumumba,” Raoul Peck’s 2000 film about Patrice Lumumba, the prime minister of the independent Democratic Republic of the Congo, who was overthrown and assassinated in 1961.
“It was a good opportunity for me to learn about Congolese culture and what the history led to,” said Okeke. “Also, (the movie) was led by Idris Elba, so that’s a good draw too.”
“I think that the stories that are being told in these films are not being showcased or not being represented,” he continued. “I believe a lot of films that we do normally see have some kind of struggle, some kind of story, some kind of love story, some kind of dramatic effect. And these films are displaying the same things. Of course, different cultures are being implemented in the films.”
Afro Film Series, every Thursday from Feb. 3 - March 31 at Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave. Doors at 6:30 p.m., screening begins at 7 p.m. Free. www.afrofilmseries.com
